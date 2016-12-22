World, Middle East

Syria: Jihadi parents send daughters on suicide mission, kiss them goodbye

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 22, 2016, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 4:05 pm IST
The man asked one of the girls what she is going to do today, 'going to carry out a suicide bombing in Damascus', she replies.
Their mother repeatedly hugged her daughters, Islam and Fatima. (Photo: Youtube Videograb)
Damascus: Days after a seven-year-old girl walked into a Damascus police station and blew it up, it has emerged that she was sent on the suicide mission by her jihadi parents who detonated her suicide vest from afar with a remote control.

A video footage showing the young suicide bomber with her parents radicalising her is doing the rounds on the internet. In the video, the man asks one of the girls what she is ‘going to do today’ to which she replies that she is going to carry out a suicide bombing in Damascus, Daily mail reports.

He later asks one of his daughter, “You are not going to be afraid because you are going to the heavens, right?”, and she answers with a ‘yes’.

In another video, their mother repeatedly hugged her daughters, Islam, 7 and Fatima, 9.

A man behind the camera asked the woman why she is sending her young daughters to jihad. “'No one is young when it comes to jihad as every Muslim is supposed to participate in jihad”, she replied.

Both children said ‘Allah Akbar’ on the man’s request before he started his prayers.

On December 16, the seven-year-old girl walked into Damascus police station. A police source told the Al-Watan , a daily newspaper, that the girl appeared lost and asked for the bathroom when the explosives went off.

Three police officers were wounded in the explosion.

It is still unclear which jihadist group was behind the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed there had been a blast in Midan but said it could not specify the cause.

