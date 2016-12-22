6-year-old Iraqi refugee on ISIS hit list pleads to be allowed to stay in UK

Lawand Hamadamin had fled Iraq with his parents and brother last year. (Photo: Screengrab)

London: A six-year-old disabled Iraqi asylum-seeker who is on Islamic state's hit list has pleaded to the UK government to allow him to stay in the country.

According to a report in the Mirror, Lawand Hamadamin had fled Iraq with his parents and brother last year after the terror group announced that all disabled children should be killed by a lethal injection.

As soon as the news about the execution spread, Hamadamin fled the country with his family and arrived in UK in September. He was placed at the Royal School for Deaf and Derby where he learnt sign language.

However, his family has been asked to move to Germany within a week by January 9, 2017.

Hamadamin's family had spent a year at a refugee camp in Dunkirk, France before they reached UK.