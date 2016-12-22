World, Middle East

6-year-old Iraqi refugee on ISIS hit list pleads to be allowed to stay in UK

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 22, 2016, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Dec 22, 2016, 1:02 pm IST
His family has been asked to move to Germany within a week by January 9, 2017.
Lawand Hamadamin had fled Iraq with his parents and brother last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Lawand Hamadamin had fled Iraq with his parents and brother last year. (Photo: Screengrab)

London: A six-year-old disabled Iraqi asylum-seeker who is on Islamic state's hit list has pleaded to the UK government to allow him to stay in the country.

According to a report in the Mirror, Lawand Hamadamin had fled Iraq with his parents and brother last year after the terror group announced that all disabled children should be killed by a lethal injection.

As soon as the news about the execution spread, Hamadamin fled the country with his family and arrived in UK in September. He was placed at the Royal School for Deaf and Derby where he learnt sign language.

However, his family has been asked to move to Germany within a week by January 9, 2017.

Hamadamin's family had spent a year at a refugee camp in Dunkirk, France before they reached UK.

Tags: isis, islamic state, refugee
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Lifestyle Gallery

From the charming chaiwalla from Pakistan to the talented 6-year-old Chef, this was a year when social media stars lived the dream (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Social media trailblazers this year
The photographer makes a powerful statement by capturing images of women doing jobs which are traditionally seen as male jobs (Photo: Instagram/crismanphoto)

Inspiring photo-series shows how no job is just a 'man's work'
From the tragic tale of Harambe who received attention across the world, to love pouring in for the ugliest dog in the world and the outrage over a police horse named Shaktiman, this year saw animals make their presence felt in the digital space (Photo: Instagram/Facebook/PTI)

Yearender 2016: Stars from the animal kingdom
The spellbinding photographs capture vibrant images of cities and outer space in the year of discovery that was 2016 (Photo: Instagram/NASA)

Here are NASA's most spectacular space images from 2016
The

Philippines lit up to mark arrival of the festive season
It’s hard not to envy penny stock trader Timothy Sykes. The young web entrepreneur regularly posts photos of himself in exotic locations, flashy cars and luxury suites on his social media. (Photo: Instagram/ timothysykes)

Student earns millions while travelling all over the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Actress Sunny Leone is PETA's Person of the Year!

Past recipients of PETA's person of the year award include Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez.
 

Video: Girl from Qatar buys entire zoo just to release birds from captivity

Birds have been captivated for people's fascination for ages (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets trolled mercilessly

Ahmed Shehzad was heavily trolled after he complained of poor support he gets in comparison with Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson. (Photo: AFP)
 

Rishi Kapoor defends Saifeena’s son’s name, asks Twitterati to f*ck off!

Rishi Kapoor
 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout male performers

Some of the biggest stars doled out their career bests this year.
 

Watch: ‘He’s begun to speak, now we know there’ll be no quake,’ Modi mocks Rahul

Modi mocked Rahul Gandhi for his 'earthquake' claim. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

After years fleeing ISIS, tragedy hits Iraqi family in Mosul

Abdul-Hameed, 15, lies in a hospital bed at West Emergency Hospital in Irbil, Iraq. Abdul-Hameed was injured in an Islamic State militant mortar attack in Mosul. (Photo: AP)

A tale of horror: Trauma of ISIS rule follow Iraqi women out of Mosul

The 37-year-old widow fled last month to Khazir camp, where she receives counselling from UNFPA, a United Nations agency focused on gender-based violence. (Photo: AP, Representational Image)

UAE: Man slits mother’s throat, kills her; lives with her body for days

Al Amal Hospital issued a report stating that he is psychotic and is irresponsible for what happened. (Photo: Representational image)

Rights group: IS in Mosul targets civilians as it retreats

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Twin bomb blasts kill 7 near Iranian Kurdish party HQ in Iraq

Kurdish Peshmerga soldiers fire artillery at Islamic State positions in Bashiqa, east of Mosul, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham