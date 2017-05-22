World, Middle East

In Riyadh speech, Trump says India has ‘suffered repeated barbaric attacks’

ANI
Published May 22, 2017, 9:16 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 9:23 am IST
Without naming Pakistan, he said, 'every country must ensure that terrorists don't find any sanctuary on their lands.'
Trump added that Muslim leaders must do more to confront extremism. (Photo: AP)
 Trump added that Muslim leaders must do more to confront extremism. (Photo: AP)

Riyadh: United States President Donald Trump, during his speech at the Arab-Islamic-US summit, acknowledged that India was a victim of terrorism and asked countries to ensure that terror groups don't find sanctuaries on their soil.

The President further pledged to work alongside the West Asian nations to combat extremist ideology in the region as all the countries from the US to India, Australia to Russia - have been "victim of terrorism and have suffered repeated barbaric attacks."

Without naming Pakistan, Trump said, "every country must ensure that terrorists don't find any sanctuary on their lands."

While addressing the leaders of 50 Muslim-majority countries on Sunday afternoon in his first speech on a foreign soil, Trump, meanwhile, called on the Middle-eastern countries to combat the crisis of Islamic extremism emanating from the region.

Terming the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," and not a clash between "the West and Islam," Trump sought to chart a new course for America's role in the region - aimed at rooting out terrorism.

"This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects, or different civilisations," Trump said.

"This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil," he added.

Trump added that Muslim leaders must do more to confront extremism.

"The nations of the Middle East cannot wait for American power to crush this enemy for them. The nations of the Middle East will have to decide what kind of future they want for themselves, for their countries and for their children," he said.

Tags: riyadh summit, donald trump, extremism, terrorism
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Related Stories

US President Donald Trump, center left, walks with Saudi King Salman, center right, during a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport. (Photo: AP)

Trump in Saudi, to soften language about Islam, call for unity against radicalism

The trip is a key test of Trump's diplomatic skills and a chance to add substance to a foreign policy he has described as 'America First.'
20 May 2017 1:55 PM
US President Donald trump. (Photo: AP)

Trump to deliver speech on ‘peaceful vision of Islam’ in Saudi Arabia

After Jerusalem, US President Donald Trump will head to the Vatican for an audience with Pope Francis.
17 May 2017 8:34 AM
US President-elect Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Donald Trump's Saudi visit shows he wants strong ties with Muslims

Sajid Tarar, Pakistani-American Trump supporter, said decision to visit Saudi reflected that he wasn't against Islam, but terrorists.
06 May 2017 11:40 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World’s thinnest hologram paves path to new 3D world

Being able to integrate holography with everyday electronics would make screen size irrelevant. (Image: RMIT)
 

NASA plans emergency spacewalk on International Space Station

Photo courtesy of NASA
 

Web-connected devices are vulnerable: Cyber specialists

(Representational image)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Not here to tell people how to live: Trump mum over Saudi flouting human rights

The president's address was the centrepiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first overseas trip since his January swearing-in. (Photo: AP)

In Saudi speech, Trump accuses Iran of fuelling terror, calls for int’l isolation

Trump told dozens of Muslim leaders invited to Riyadh for a special summit that he brought 'a message of friendship and hope and love'. (Photo: AP)

Melania Trump hails 'empowerment of women' at Saudi firm

US First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with Saudi women on a visit to an all-women's business services center in Riyadh. (Photo: AP)

In Saudi, Trump announces agreement with Gulf nations to fight terror financing

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center. (Photo: AP)

Hamas sentences 3 Palestinians to death over commander's killing

Nasser Suliman, head of Hamas' military judiciary, announces during a press conference that the military court sentenced to death three men convicted of killing Mazen Faqha, a top militant commander in March, at Hamas military judiciary building in Gaza City. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham