World, Middle East

Turkish woman verbally harassed, struck for ‘wearing shorts in Ramadan’

AFP
Published Jun 21, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Jun 21, 2017, 6:29 pm IST
According to a women’s rights organisation, 173 women have been murdered in the first five months of 2017 and 328 in 2016.
The government insists that while it has given women the right to wear the Islamic headscarf at university, school and even in the army this has not impeded the freedom of Turkish women to dress as they please. (Photo: Representational)
 The government insists that while it has given women the right to wear the Islamic headscarf at university, school and even in the army this has not impeded the freedom of Turkish women to dress as they please. (Photo: Representational)

Istanbul: A Turkish man assaulted a young woman on an Istanbul bus for wearing shorts during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, images showed Wednesday, sparking a furore among women's rights activists.

University student Asena Melisa Saglam was travelling on the bus when the man seated behind her struck her in the face, images published by Turkish media showed.

She responded by chasing after him but he grabbed her and slung her to the back of the bus before running out of the vehicle.

Saglam said that throughout the journey the man had been verbally harassing her by saying she should not be wearing shorts during Ramadan.

The man was detained but following questioning -- in which he reportedly said he had been "provoked" -- he was set free, causing a new outcry.

"The release of the attacker is a threat to all women," the women's rights organisation We Will Stop Femicide Platform wrote on Twitter.

"We will wear whatever we want outside. We will not give up our freedoms." Following the outcry, an order was given to re-arrest the man but it was not immediately clear if he had been detained again.

Saglam, 21, was quoted by the Hurriyet daily as saying: "From the moment I sat down he was making these remarks 'you dress like this during Ramadan? You should feel ashamed to be dressed like that'."

She said she put on her headphones and ignored him but then he got up, hitting her so the side of her jaw hit the bus window.

According to the Platform, 173 women have been murdered in the first five months of 2017 and 328 in 2016.

Opponents of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accuse the government of presiding over a creeping Islamisation of Turkey which has undermined the secular principles of the state set up by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk that enshrined women's rights.

But the government insists that while it has given women the right to wear the Islamic headscarf at university, school and even in the army this has not impeded the freedom of Turkish women to dress as they please.  

A man named Abdullah Cakiroglu who kicked a Turkish woman who was wearing shorts last year in a similar case is currently on trial and faces nine years in jail if convicted.

Tags: turkish woman, asena melisa saglam, assault, ramadan
Location: Turkey, Istanbul, Istanbul

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 10-ft-long cobra removed from car engine by cops in China

The snake will soon be released in the wild (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virat Kohli-Anil Kumble rift: Abhinav Bindra’s indirect take is an eye opener

Anil Kumble informed that skipper Virat Kohli had reservations about his work 'style' and his extension as the head coach, which prompted him to resign. (Photo: PTI / AP)
 

First Indian-origin doctor appointed honorary VP of UK medical body

The Shimla-born former deputy chairman of the BMA has worked in the UK's state-run National Health Service (NHS) for nearly 40 years. (Photo: Twitter)
 

International Yoga Day: India sets 24 new world records, says Ramdev

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga during a mass yoga event on 3rd International Yoga Day in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Did Anil Kumble give Virat Kohli and Co a dressing down after Champions Trophy final?

Anil Kumble is believed to have had one-on-one sessions with the Indian cricketers after their Champions Trophy final loss, at the hands of Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)
 

ISRO's MOM completes 1000 Earth days, can survive for 'more years'

The Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan is a space probe orbiting Mars since 24 September, 2014.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

King Salman makes son Saudi’s new crown prince; fires nephew Nayef

The prince already oversees a vast portfolio as defence minister and is spearheading economic reforms. (Photo: AFP)

Saudi king's royal decree strips crown prince of longstanding powers

King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz Al Saud and Prince Mohammed (Photo: AP)

Saudi king upends royal succession, names son as 1st heir

Mohammed bin Salman (Photo: AFP)

Taliban gunmen kill 8 Afghan guards at largest US base

Taliban are stepping up nationwide attacks and the ISIS group are making inroads into the war-torn country. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Gulf crisis sees air travel hub Qatar cut off from local routes

The Qatar Airways’ official website said that it was also operating flights between Doha and the four Gulf countries which imposed the ban.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham