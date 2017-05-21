World, Middle East

Tug of war: After elections, Iran hits US with reciprocal sanctions

AP
Published May 21, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 8:33 am IST
Iran’s Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list on its website Saturday, which added nine targets.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)
 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

Tehran: Iran has sanctioned nine more US-linked businesses, organisations and people over America’s sanctions over its ballistic missile program.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list on its website Saturday, which added nine targets.

The sanctions mean Iran could seize local assets of the companies targeted and bar its employees from the country.

Those targets include Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia; cyber-security firm Kingfisher Systems of Falls Church, Virginia; and DynCorp International, also of McLean.

Booz Allen Hamilton said it had no comment. The other firms did not immediately answer requests for comment.

The Trump administration in February sanctioned more than two dozen people and companies in retaliation for a ballistic missile test. Iran responded by announcing similar sanctions in March.

Tags: trump administration, sanctions, us-iran ties
Location: Iran, Teheran, Teheran

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Cannes 2017: Fashionista Sonam Kapoor stands out in a bold prismatic saree

Sonam Kapoor. (Pic: Instagram/sonamkapoor)
 

Cannes 2017: Ash breaks rules with panache, looks ravishing in red

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the Cannes Film Festival 2017. (Photo: AP)
 

Should Indians trust Google's Assistant to send money?

With all security measures in place, we Indians can peacefully say,” OK Google, send some money to my brother.”
 

IPL 2017 Final, Mumbai Indians vs Rising Pune Supergiant: Preview, key players, teams

While Mumbai Indians are chasing their third IPL title, Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant will want to dash MI’s plans and clinch the trophy. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Scientists create a ‘healthy muffin’ for a healthy heart

The muffins contain three grams of beta glucans - a healthy soluble fibre found naturally in the cell walls of oats and cereals, and meets the food standard guidelines for cholesterol-lowering properties. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Research proves Android more consistent than iOS

Time to boast, Android fanboys!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Hassan Rouhani sweeps polls to second term

Hassan Rouhani (Photo: AP)

Melania Trump skips headscarf in Saudi Arabia

Melania Trump

ISIS-claimed suicide bombings kill 35 in Iraq: officials

Civilians pass a destroyed car in the a car bomb explosion in southwestern Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo: AP)

Iran's Rouhani: a moderate cleric open to the world

President Hassan Rouhani holds his ballot while voting for the presidential and municipal councils election at a polling station in Tehran, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Iraq: Suicide attack near oil-rich Basra kills at least 8

Civilians pass a destroyed car in the a car bomb explosion in southwestern Baghdad, Iraq. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham