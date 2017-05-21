 LIVE !  :  While Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith will be trying to add a new trophy to add to his captaincy cap in the IPL 2017 final, Mumbai Indians’ Rohit Sharma will look to become the first captain to win the tournament thrice. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter) Live| IPL 2017 Final, RPS vs MI: Daniel Christian's brilliant fielding runs Karn out
 
World, Middle East

Melania Trump hails 'empowerment of women' at Saudi firm

REUTERS
Published May 21, 2017, 9:21 pm IST
Updated May 21, 2017, 9:23 pm IST
She is accompanying US President Donald Trump on his first international visit since taking office in January.
US First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with Saudi women on a visit to an all-women's business services center in Riyadh. (Photo: AP)
 US First Lady Melania Trump poses for a photo with Saudi women on a visit to an all-women's business services center in Riyadh. (Photo: AP)

Riyadh: US First Lady Melania Trump praised the "empowerment of women" at a General Electric all-female service centre in the Saudi capital on Sunday, saying the women should work together and educate their children well.

She is accompanying US President Donald Trump on his first international visit since taking office in January, and told 200 female employees she tried to find balance between her role of First Lady and mother.

"It is about finding the balance," she told the women, who took pictures of her with their smartphones. Later on Twitter, she wrote "Enjoyed talking to the incredible women working hard @GE_Saudi service center. Great strides being made towards the empowerment of women."

Dressed in a tan knee-length dress, Melania shared a photo of herself with seven women dressed in abayas, the loose-fitting, full-length robes local women are required to wear in public in Saudi Arabia.

She earlier visited the American International School of Riyadh and gave out books. The school, unlike most others in the conservative kingdom, has both male and female students of different nationalities.

Saudi Arabia is well known as the world's most gender-segregated nation, where women live under the supervision of a male guardian and need his permission to travel, study and get some health treatments.

Since the late King Abdullah declared in 2011 that women could join the government advisory Shura Council, the situation for women has gradually started to change in line with moves to diversify the economy, employ more women and cut reliance on oil.

Tags: melania trump, general electric all-female service centre, donald trump
Location: Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, Riyadh

Entertainment Gallery

Ranveer Singh kept away his swanky cars away as he took an auto rockshaw ride while visiting a bar in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

'Hip-Hop' Ranveer Singh takes an auto rickshaw ride in Mumbai
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the reasons why the Cannes Film Festival is popular in India. The actress has made an appearance at the film festival every year since 2002 and has sizzled this year too. Aishwarya is representing a renowned cosmetic brand along with Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor and all three of them are also a part of the festival this year. She will reportedly be screening her popular film 'Devdas' at the festival this year, scheduled to be held from 17 May to 28 May. Here we also take a look at her outfits over the years.

Cannes 2017: Aishwarya dazzles again, like she has done in last 16 years
Several Bollywood stars were present at the screening of the film 'Half Girlfriend' held in Mumbai on Thursday, a day before its release on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Sonakshi, other stars watch Half Girlfriend at screening
Stars from the Hindi and Marathi film industries paid their last respects to Reema Lagoo, who passed away late Wednesday, at her funeral on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay their last respects to Reema Lagoo at funeral
Deepika Padukone, who is making her debut at the Cannes film festival this year, has been turning heads with her fashion sense and is having a ball at the festival.

Cannes 2017: Deepika Padukone blends fashion and fun like never before
Alia Bhatt launched the trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book 'Sita- Warrior of Mithila' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt launches trailer of Amish Tripathi's new book
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Rising Pune Supergiant’s skipper Steve Smith puts an emotional post on Instagram

Steve Smith, who replaced the iconic MS Dhoni as Rising Pune Supergiant captain ahead of tenth edition of the Indian Premier League, turned team’s fortunes and led the team to IPL 2017 final. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Man sets record for eating most 'bhut jolokia' chillies in 2 mins

The chilly is one of the hottest in the world (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Mother pulls out 27 fingernails from son's gums in shocking footage

The video shows shocking consequences of a common habit (Photo: Facebook)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant coach Stephen Fleming hails MS Dhoni-Steve Smith communication

"Much (has been) made of the relationship. Certainly sitting with them, it has been influential for the youngsters, beneficial for the senior players, and it has been helpful for me," said Rising Pune Supergiant’s coach Stephen Fleming as he lauded MS Dhoni and Steve Smith. (Photo: AFP)
 

Film industry in 'real danger': Siddharth Roy Kapur on 28% GST on cinema tickets

Siddharth Roy Kapur.
 

Sachin Tendulkar holds special 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' screening for armed forces

At the special screening of 'Sachin A Billion Dreams' held for Indian Armed Forces, Honorary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar was joined by Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa along with personnel and their families from Indian Air Force, Indian Army and Indian Navy. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

In Saudi, Trump announces agreement with Gulf nations to fight terror financing

President Donald Trump delivers a speech to the Arab Islamic American Summit, at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center. (Photo: AP)

Hamas sentences 3 Palestinians to death over commander's killing

Nasser Suliman, head of Hamas' military judiciary, announces during a press conference that the military court sentenced to death three men convicted of killing Mazen Faqha, a top militant commander in March, at Hamas military judiciary building in Gaza City. (Photo: AP)

Dubai: Pakistani clerk allegedly molests Indian schoolgirl in lift, held

The victim had just returned home from school when the 24-year-old suspect touched her in the lift of the building. (Representational image)

Erdogan to return as Turkey's ruling party chief after vote victory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo: AFP)

Trump, in address to Muslims, urges fight against terror

President Donald Trump shakes hands with Saudi Deputy Crown Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman during a bilateral meeting. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham