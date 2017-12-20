search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

US condemns missile attack on Riyadh allegedly by Iran-backed Houthis

PTI
Published Dec 20, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2017, 1:25 pm IST
Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital Sana’a from the globally-recognised government in 2014.
The US calls on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stop arming and enabling the Houthis’ violent actions against Yemen’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)
 The US calls on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stop arming and enabling the Houthis’ violent actions against Yemen’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

Washington: The US has strongly condemned a ballistic missile attack over Riyadh which Saudi Arabia claimed was launched from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, saying such actions threaten regional security.

Saudi Arabia, which has been leading a military campaign against the Houthis for the last three years, shot down the ballistic missile over Riyadh Tuesday.

 

Houthi rebels seized the Yemeni capital Sana’a from the globally-recognised government in 2014.

“We remain deeply disturbed by aggressive Houthi actions supported by Iran’s provision of advanced weapons, which threaten regional security and prolong the Yemen conflict,” State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said.

The US calls on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to stop arming and enabling the Houthis’ violent actions against Yemen’s neighbours, including Saudi Arabia, she said.

Asserting that a political solution is the only way to advance a long-term stability in Yemen and end the suffering of the Yemeni people, the US urged all the parties to immediately cease hostilities, avoid retaliatory measures and return to political negotiations under the auspices of the UN.

The United States also remains deeply concerned by the dire humanitarian conditions in Yemen, Nauert said.

“We continue to urge all parties to facilitate the free and unfettered flow of humanitarian aid and commercial goods, including fuel, into and throughout Yemen, including through all of Yemen’s ports, including Hudaydah port and Sana’a airport,” Nauert added.

Saudi Arabia said the missile was fired from Yemen by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who announced that the target was the official residence of King Salman.

Thousands of people have lost their lives since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the fight launched by Yemeni government against the Houthi rebels in 2015, triggering what the UN has termed as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Tags: king mohammad-bin- salman, hassan rouhani, ballistic missile, houthi rebels
Location: United States, District of Columbia, Washington




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PadMan Aaj Se Teri song: Akshay showers love on Radhika in this beautiful track

Akshay and Radhika in the stills of the song from their upcoming film, 'Padman'.
 

How to make Wi-Fi faster? Use light

For using a Li-Fi network, mobile devices to need to use an adapter that can understand light signals.
 

Revolutionary gel may be the new form of birth control - for men

This will be the largest effort in the US to test a hormonal form of birth control for men. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Ex-girlfriend Sofia Hayat slams Rohit Sharma's emotional moment with wife Ritika

Earlier this year, Sofia Hayat had stated that she blocked the 30-year-old Rohit Sharma from her Twitter account.(Photo: AFP)
 

Woman gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as a frozen embryo

Representational Image. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Be careful of lithium ion batteries, Europe warns Christmas air travellers

Lithium-ion batteries are also used to power so-called smart bags, suitcases which offer GPS tracking and can charge devices, weigh themselves or be locked remotely using mobile phones.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Miss Iraq recounts threats due to selfie

The selfie Sarah Idan had shared.

Lebanon: British woman employed at UK embassy found murdered

The official confirmed the victim’s name as Rebecca Dykes but could not elaborate on the exact circumstances of her death. (Photo: AFP)

Supreme leader, supreme discounts: Gaza eatery gives offs to N Koreans

Kim has won admirers for his vocal criticism of Israel and his jibes about the controversial American policy shift on Jerusalem. (Photo: AFP)

Israel: Flights suspended in lieu of strike against pharamaceutical giant

Many flights set to depart on Sunday morning were rescheduled to leave earlier so only seven flights were cancelled due to the strike, say the sources. (Photo: AFP/ Representational)

In a historic move, Saudi allows women to drive cars, trucks, bikes

In September, King Salman issued a decree saying women will be able to drive from June 2017 as part of an ambitious reform push in the conservative kingdom. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham