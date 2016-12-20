 LIVE !  :  Ravindra Jadeja has put England in all sorts of trouble as India take big strides to win the Chennai Test. (Photo: BCCI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 5: India thump England to complete 4-0 series win
 
World, Middle East

Witness to an assassination: How a photographer captured Ankara attack

AP
Published Dec 20, 2016, 1:09 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2016, 4:00 pm IST
People screamed, hid behind columns and under tables and lay on the floor. I found partial cover behind a wall, the photographer said.
A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas holds up a gun after shooting Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. (Photo: AP)
 A man identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas holds up a gun after shooting Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey on Monday. (Photo: AP)

Ankara: The event seemed routine, the opening of an exhibit of photographs of Russia. So when a man in a dark suit and tie pulled out a gun, I was stunned and thought it was a theatrical flourish.

Instead, it was a coolly calculated assassination, unfolding in front of me and others who scrambled, terrified, for cover as the trim man with short hair gunned down the Russian ambassador.

The gunshots, at least eight of them, were loud in the pristine art gallery. Pandemonium erupted. People screamed, hid behind columns and under tables and lay on the floor. I was afraid and confused, but found partial cover behind a wall and did my job: taking photographs.

The exhibition, titled "From Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, from the eyes of travelers" featured photos from Russia's westernmost Baltic region to the Kamchatka Peninsula, in the east. I decided to attend simply because it was on my way home from the Ankara office.

Russia ambassadorA child is held after Andrei Karlov, the Russian Ambassador to Turkey, was shot at a photo gallery in Ankara, Turkey. (Photo: AP)

When I arrived, the speeches had already begun. After Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov began to make his address, I moved closer to photograph him, thinking the pictures would come in useful for stories on Turkish-Russian relations.

Ankara 1 Spectators are evacuated after a gunman shot the Russian Ambassador to Turkey. (Photo: AP)

He was speaking softly and from what I could tell lovingly about his homeland, stopping occasionally to allow the translator to relay his words in Turkish. I remember thinking how calm and humble he seemed.

Then came the gunshots in quick succession, and panic in the audience. The ambassador's body lay on the floor, just meters (yards) away from me. I couldn't see any blood around him; I think he may have been shot in the back.

It took me a few seconds to realize what had happened: A man had died in front of me; a life had disappeared before my eyes.

I moved back and to the left, while the gunman later identified as police officer Mevlut Mert Altintas, gestured with his gun at people cowering on the right side of the room.

At first, I couldn't figure out what had motivated the shooter. I thought he might be a Chechen militant. But people later said he was shouting about the Syrian city of Aleppo.

So he was probably angry about Russian bombardments of Aleppo that were aimed at driving out anti-government rebels. Many civilians have been killed in the fighting.

He also shouted "Allahu akbar," but I couldn't understand the rest of what he said in Arabic.

The gunman was agitated. He walked around the ambassador's body, smashing some of the photos hanging on the wall.

I was, of course, fearful and knew of the danger if the gunman turned toward me. But I advanced a little and photographed the man as he hectored his desperate, captive audience.

This is what I was thinking: "I'm here. Even if I get hit and injured, or killed, I'm a journalist. I have to do my work. I could run away without making any photos. ... But I wouldn't have a proper answer if people later ask me: 'Why didn't you take pictures?'"

I even thought about friends and colleagues who have died while taking photographs in conflict zones over the years.

As my mind raced, I saw that the man was agitated and yet, he was, strangely, in control of himself. He shouted at everyone to stand back. Security guards ordered us to vacate the hall and we left.

Ambulances and armoured vehicles soon arrived and the police operation was launched. The gunman was later killed in a shootout.

When I returned to the office to edit my photos, I was shocked to see that the shooter was actually standing behind the ambassador as he spoke. Like a friend, or a bodyguard.

Tags: russia envoy assassination, russia turkey envoy assassination, gunmen

Related Stories

Russian ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov lies on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) at a public event in Ankara on Monday (Photo: AFP)

Turkey policeman assassinates Russia envoy in Ankara

Dramatic footage showed the moment the veteran diplomat was shot in the back.
20 Dec 2016 1:29 AM

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Yearender 2016: Bollywood's knockout female performances

Bollywood has a very talented pool of actresses.
 

Ravi Shankar Prasad trolled for comparing demonetisation woes to labour pain

Demonetisation has been blamed for inconvenience to people (Photo: PTI)
 

Man gets permission to wear goat horns in driver's license picture

It should be no different than a nun wearing a habit, or a Sikh wearing a Turban, Moonsong said (Photo: Facebook)
 

Malaika ignores Salman, leaves close friend Deanne Pandey’s party upon his arrival

Malaika with her girl gang at Deanne's bungalow (Pic courtesy: Instagram/ amuaroraofficial).
 

White House staff pulled a prank on Obama for his last Christmas there

The president was visibly startled (Photo: Instagram)
 

MS Dhoni can surely play under Virat Kohli: Aakash Chopra

MS Dhoni led India to victory in the World Twenty20 in 2007 and 2011 ICC ODI World Cup. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Turkey policeman assassinates Russia envoy in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov lies on the floor after being shot by a gunman (R) at a public event in Ankara on Monday (Photo: AFP)

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as UN eyes observers

Residents gathered near green government buses as they hold their belongings for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: File)

7-year-old Syrian girl tweeting about Aleppo, evacuated to safety

Bana Alabed, 7, lives in with her mother, Fatemah, and her brothers. (Photo: Twitter)

'Was promised heaven after death': ISIS teen bomber reveals life under ISIS

Identified as Mohammed Ahmed Ismail, the 15-year-old boy was arrested in August. (Photo: YouTube Video Grab)

Jordan: Security forces declare end of castle siege, say 4 gunmen killed

Jordanian security forces stand next to their armored vehicle at the scene next to Karak Castle, during an ongoing attack, in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman in Jordan. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham