 LIVE !  :  Karun Nair brings up his double ton as India punish England in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. (Photo: PTI) Live | Ind vs Eng 5th Test, Day 4: Double ton for Karun Nair, India in command
 
World, Middle East

7-year-old Syrian girl tweeting about Aleppo, evacuated to safety

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 19, 2016, 2:02 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2016, 3:29 pm IST
There are roughly 40,000 more civilians still trapped in Aleppo's rebel enclave.
Bana Alabed, 7, lives in with her mother, Fatemah, and her brothers. (Photo: Twitter)
 Bana Alabed, 7, lives in with her mother, Fatemah, and her brothers. (Photo: Twitter)

Turkey: Seven-year-old Bana al-Abed, whose Twitter account has offered a tragic account of the war in Syria, was evacuated from the divided Syrian city of Aleppo on Monday, a Turkish NGO announced on social media.

"This morning @AlabedBana was also rescued from #Aleppo with her family. We warmly welcomed them," the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) wrote on its Twitter account, sharing an IHH aid worker's selfie picture with the girl.

For her tens of thousands of followers, Bana is a symbol of the tragedy unfolding in Syria, although Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime has slammed her and her mother's nearly daily tweets as propaganda.

Bana's account has posted pictures of the destruction in Aleppo including her rubble-littered street, while people have tweeted messages of support and concern, notably fearing for her life when tweets became less frequent.

At least 15,000 children are among the more than 300,000 people who have been killed in Syria's five-year war.

Tarakji Ahmad, president of Syrian American Medical Society, also posted a picture of Bana, with an aid worker.

"@AlabedBana and many children arrived to #Aleppo countryside. @sams_usa@UOSSM and partners arr coordinating the response plan there," he tweeted, also announcing the evacuation.

Bana's last tweet with her mother Fatemah before the evacuation made an appeal to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu for putting a fragile ceasefire back on track after frequent delays.

"Dear @MevlutCavusoglu & @RT_Erdogan please please please make this ceasefire work & get us out now. We are so tired. - Fatemah #Aleppo."

Responding in a tweet Monday, Cavusoglu wrote: "Difficulties on the ground won't deter us sister. Rest assured that we are doing all to get you and thousands of others to safety."

An IHH spokesman confirmed to AFP that the young girl was among the first batch of evacuees Friday morning, and was at Rashidin region at the moment.

"She is likely to be transferred to the camps in Idlib province," he said.

The Islamic charity IHH is playing a large role in the transport of aid for Aleppo as well as the transfer of evacuated Syrians into camps in the Idlib province near the Turkish border.

Evacuation from the rebel-held areas of Aleppo has restarted after further delays, which put on hold the ceasefire agreement brokered by Turkey and Russia.

Over 3,000 people -- in two convoys of around 20 vehicles -- left eastern sections of Aleppo on Monday, after around 350 people got out during the night, marking the first departures since Friday.

Tags: syrian war, bana alabed

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan to release his app on birthday!

Salman Khan is the first Indian actor to launch his own app (Pic courtesy: Twitter/ BeingSalmanKhan).
 

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin says no one wants to marry him

Chris Martin wowed audiences in Mumbai weeks back (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir makes Himalayan blunder, calls Shabana Azmi Javed Akhtar’s daughter!

Aamir Khan
 

Miss Puerto Rico lands Miss World 2016 crown

Miss Puerto Rico Stephanie Del Valle was crowned Miss World 2016 at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on December 18, 2016. (Photo: AFP)
 

Aamir Khan is a self-proclaimed sex therapist!

Karan Johar and Aamir Khan. In the last season, Aamir had shared the couch with his wife Kiran Rao and this time his 'Dangal' daughters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh had kept him company.
 

‘He groped my breasts; I started shivering’: Sonam reveals she was molested at 14

The actress had delivered a critically acclaimed perforamance in 'Neerja,' early this year.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Thousands evacuated from Aleppo as UN eyes observers

Residents gathered near green government buses as they hold their belongings for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: File)

'Was promised heaven after death': ISIS teen bomber reveals life under ISIS

Identified as Mohammed Ahmed Ismail, the 15-year-old boy was arrested in August. (Photo: YouTube Video Grab)

Jordan: Security forces declare end of castle siege, say 4 gunmen killed

Jordanian security forces stand next to their armored vehicle at the scene next to Karak Castle, during an ongoing attack, in the central town of Karak, about 140 kilometers (87 miles) south of the capital Amman in Jordan. (Photo: AP)

Militants attack, burn buses on way to evacuate besieged Syrian villages

In this photo released by the Syrian official news agency SANA, smoke rises in green government buses, in Idlib province, Syria. (Photo: AP)

Buses to resume evacuations of trapped Syrian civilians in Aleppo

Residents gathered near green government buses as they hold their belongings for evacuation from eastern Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham