World, Middle East

Dubai police summon Russian model who dangled from skyscraper

REUTERS
Published Feb 19, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Feb 19, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
A video of the model, identified as Viktoria Odintcova, went viral after she posted it on her Instagram account earlier in the week.
The video shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.
 The video shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.

Dubai: Dubai police have summoned a Russian model who posed for a video while dangling from a skyscraper to sign a pledge not to put her life in danger again, a local newspaper reported on Saturday.

A video of the model, identified by local media as 23-year-old Viktoria Odintcova, went viral after she posted it on her Instagram account earlier in the week.

It shows her stepping off a girder at the top of Dubai's 73-storey Cayan Tower and dangling in the void, held only by a man gripping her hand.

 

Full video (link in bio)! @a_mavrin #MAVRINmodels #MAVRIN #VikiOdintcova #Dubai

A post shared by Viki Odintcova (@viki_odintcova) on

Major-General Khalil Ibrahim al-Mansouri, an assistant to the chief of police in Dubai, was quoted by the Arabic-language al-Ittihad newspaper as saying that Odintcova "had been summoned to sign an undertaking not to repeat any dangerous moves that could endanger her life in Dubai."

"What the young Russian woman had done represents a danger to her life," the newspaper quoted Mansouri as saying.

He said it was important for residents in the Gulf Arab city to avoid practising dangerous hobbies without taking necessary precautions or obtaining prior permission from authorities, the newspaper said.

The video registered more than half a million viewings after it was posted on Odintcova's Instagram account.

Tags: dubai, russian model skyscraper, viktoria odintcova
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Nation Gallery

Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
Thousands of Delhi Police and paramilitary personnel will be keeping a tight vigil on Republic Day in the national capital tomorrow with special emphasis on neutralising air-borne threats in view of intelligence inputs.

Security stepped up across country ahead of Republic Day
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Queen of limbo Shemika Charles goes under SUV in thrilling act

She is a sensation on the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

3D-printed 'laugh star' becomes first artwork created in space

Eyal Gever's 3D-printed 'laugh-star' becomes first artwork created in space
 

Someone changed Palanisamy's name to 'Sasikala's Slave' on Wikipedia

The battle for power in Tamil Nadu intensifies (Photo: Twitter)
 

England's Ben Stokes primed to be IPL 2017's next millionaire

Ben Stokes 'reputation has soared during England's winter tour of India. (Photo: PTI)
 

IPL 2017: Ishank Jaggi included in auction pool

Ishank Jaggi was not kept in pruned list of 351 players that BCCI announced after consultation with the franchises. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch | World's first fully-manned hoverbike tested in Moscow

SCORPION platform is a single-seat aircraft that rediscovers the art of flying and hovering enabling a hi-tech quadcopter-based solution.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Islamic State bleeding money, its 'business model' in free fall

Most of the recent attacks in Europe and the US were self-financed by the people that carried them out, with little input or money from the IS leadership in the war zone of Syria and Iraq. (Representational Image)

Iraqi planes drop leaflets on Mosul to say offensive against ISIS is imminent

A fighter of the Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitaries poses for a picture carrying a Kalashnikov assault rifle next to an Iraqi flag at a defensive position near the frontline village of Ayn al-Hisan, on the outskirts of Tal Afar west of Mosul. (Photo: AFP)

Iraq forces launch operation to retake west Mosul: PM

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Al-Abadi (Photo: AP)

‘I raped more than 200 women’: Captive IS militant says mass rapes were ‘normal’

Representational image (Photo: AP)

Syria: Trump’s travel ban meant for terrorists not Syrian people, says Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo: File/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham