World, Middle East

7-year-old suicide bomber blows up Syrian police station

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 18, 2016, 5:04 pm IST
Updated Dec 18, 2016, 5:04 pm IST
The report stated that the girl’s suicide vest was detonated by her handlers form outside the police station.
The incident took place at a police station in Midan neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)
 The incident took place at a police station in Midan neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)

Damascus: Three police officers were wounded after a seven-year old girl walked into a police station in Syria’s Damascus and blew herself up, media reports said.

The incident took place at a police station in Midan neighbourhood.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the young suicide bomber was wearing an explosive vest when she entered the police station. A source said that the girl appeared lost and asked the police officers if she can use the toilet, moments before her explosive vest was detonated.

A video clip showing the police station reduced to rubble after the blast has gone viral. The video also shows the mortal remains of the suicide bomber.

The report stated that the girl’s suicide vest was detonated by her handlers form outside the police station.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that there had been an explosion in the Midan region and there were reports of casualties.

Tags: syria, suicide bombing, explosive vest
Location: Syria, Damascus, Damascus

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding recption in Delhi on Wednesday was attended by many cleberities including MS Dhoni, Harbhajan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Pics: Celebrities at Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech’s wedding reception
Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry says his charity work is to make mother Diana proud

ritain's Prince Harry has said that all his charity work is aimed at making his late mother, Princess Diana, proud. (Photo: AP)
 

Upscale restaurants and bars in Indian metros turning away gay couples

LGBT rights activists said women's safety shouldn't be used to discriminate against gay couples (Photo: AFP)
 

Priyanka Chopra puts work on hold, flies to Mumbai for Christmas

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram account.
 

Bangladesh opens oldest jail for visitors to bring spotlight on history

The prison has borne witness to much of the country's brutal history (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Meet Afghanistan's first female rapper as she shuts down patriarchy

She is part of 143Band with her husband Diverse (Photo: Facebook)
 

For her parents, Kangana Ranaut was an 'unwanted' child

Kangana Ranaut
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Saudi Arabia calls for end of carnage in Syria's Aleppo

The city had been divided between government and rebel areas in the nearly six-year-old civil war. (Photo: Representational Image)

Idlib likely to be Syria's next bloody theater after Aleppo

Free Syrian Army fighters of Fursan al-Haq Brigade hold a banner, in Kafranbel, Idlib province, northern Syria. The battle for Aleppo has gripped the world, but it is hardly the only active front across Syria. One of the next targets for the forces of Bashar Assad will probably be the heartland of rebel territory, the neighboring Idlib province. (Photo: AP)

UN Security Council to vote today on Aleppo observers

The evacuation of eastern Aleppo stalled on Friday after an eruption of gunfire. (Photo: File)

Saudi makes drug tests mandatory for foreigners wishing to marry citizens

According to the new rules, a Saudi woman has to be between 30-55 years of age to marry a non-Saudi husband. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Bashar al-Assad video says taking of Aleppo is historic moment

Syria President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham