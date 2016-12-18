7-year-old suicide bomber blows up Syrian police station

The incident took place at a police station in Midan neighbourhood. (Photo: Twitter)

Damascus: Three police officers were wounded after a seven-year old girl walked into a police station in Syria’s Damascus and blew herself up, media reports said.

The incident took place at a police station in Midan neighbourhood.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the young suicide bomber was wearing an explosive vest when she entered the police station. A source said that the girl appeared lost and asked the police officers if she can use the toilet, moments before her explosive vest was detonated.

A video clip showing the police station reduced to rubble after the blast has gone viral. The video also shows the mortal remains of the suicide bomber.

The report stated that the girl’s suicide vest was detonated by her handlers form outside the police station.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed that there had been an explosion in the Midan region and there were reports of casualties.