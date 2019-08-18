World Middle East 18 Aug 2019 63 killed, 182 injur ...
World, Middle East

63 killed, 182 injured in explosion at wedding in Kabul

REUTERS
Published Aug 18, 2019, 9:28 am IST
Updated Aug 18, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Sources and eyewitnesses said that the hall was packed with guests when the explosion rattled the vicinity.
At least 40 people were killed and 100 suffered injuries in an explosion in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time), Tolo news cited a source. (Representational Image)
 At least 40 people were killed and 100 suffered injuries in an explosion in Darulaman area of Kabul city on Saturday (local time), Tolo news cited a source. (Representational Image)

Kabul: A suicide bomber killed 63 people and wounded 182 in an attack on a wedding reception in the Afghan capital on Saturday night, the interior ministry said.

The Taliban denied responsibility for the blast at a west Kabul wedding hall, in a minority Shi’ite neighbourhood, packed with people celebrating a marriage.

 

The attack came as the Taliban and the United States are trying to negotiate an agreement on the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan in exchange for a Taliban commitment on security and peace talks with the US-backed government.

It follows a bomb attack on a mosque in Pakistan on Friday that killed a brother of Taliban leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. No one claimed responsibility for that blast, which killed four people and wounded about 20.

Pictures posted on social media showed bodies strewn amid overturned table and chairs at the wedding hall. The bomber struck the men’s reception area, officials said.

...
Tags: afghanistan, kabul, wedding, explosion, bomb
Location: Afghanistan, Kabol, Kabul


Latest From World

A security meeting has been called by Ghani in the wake of the attack. (Photo: AP)

Afghan President Ghani condemns 'inhumane' Kabul wedding hall blast

Pakistan is a key player in the talks between the Taliban and the US in an effort to end the war in Afghanistan and allow withdrawal of American troops. (Photo: AFP / File)

Won't derail peace talks with US despite blast in Balochistan: Afghan Taliban

Following the address, Modi visited the National Memorial Chorten, where he offered 'khaddar' and lit butter lamps. The monument honours the third King of Bhutan or the 'Druk Gyalpo', Jigme Dorji Wangchuck. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi meets Oppn leader of Bhutan's National Assembly

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Father-daughter reunite after 4 months, police credits Google maps

Google Maps helped police reunite a father with his 12-year-old daughter who had gone missing over four months ago in Delhi, officials said. (Photo: Representational Image)
 

Watch: Indian journalist snatches torn Indian flag from Pak protestors in UK

The woman snatched the torn Indian flag from the demonstrators hands and under their feet. (Photo: Twitter | @PoonamJoshi_)
 

CCMB scientist K Thangaraj awarded JC Bose Fellowship in Hyderabad

The JC Bose Fellowship is awarded to scientists in recognition for their outstanding performance by the Science and Engineering Research Board, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Here's why Ekta Kapoor chose Ayushmann Khurrana as lead actor for 'Dream Girl'

Dream Girl's first look featuring Ayushmann Khurrana.
 

She is fidayeen: Delhi man makes hoax call at airport to stop wife from flying abroad

Soon after the call on August 8, the authorities at the airport had to temporarily suspend operations of international flights. (Representational Image)
 

SIIMA Awards 2019: Dhanush, Trisha, Pariyerum Perumal win big, here's winners' list

SIIMA Awards 2019. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

3 Palestinians killed by Israeli troops at Gaza border: ministry

Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza, ruled by Islamist movement Hamas, have fought three wars since 2008. (Photo: Representational)

Won't derail peace talks with US despite blast in Balochistan: Afghan Taliban

Pakistan is a key player in the talks between the Taliban and the US in an effort to end the war in Afghanistan and allow withdrawal of American troops. (Photo: AFP / File)

Israel shoots down 2 out of 3 rockets fired from Gaza

This comes a day after 77 Palestinians were killed following clashes with Israeli soldiers in Gaza Strip, the territory's Health Ministry said. (Photo: ANI Representational)

Namaste! Netanyahu greets PM Modi, Indians on Independence Day

The video ran a montage of the various meetings between Modi and Netanyahu over the past few years. (Photo: Screengrab)

9 killed, 10 injured in Ukraine hotel fire

Eight people were killed and ten were injured in a hotel fire in Ukraine's port city of Odessa early Saturday, emergency services said. (AFP/ Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham