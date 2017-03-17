World, Middle East

Turkish daily depicts Merkel as 'Frau Hitler' on front page

AFP
Published Mar 17, 2017, 7:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 17, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Right-wing tabloid-style daily Gunes ("Sun") printed the picture along with the words in German: "#Frau Hitler", called her an "ugly aunt".
Turkish daily depicts Merkel as 'Frau Hitler' on front page (Photo: AFP)
 Turkish daily depicts Merkel as 'Frau Hitler' on front page (Photo: AFP)

Ankara: A Turkish pro-government newspaper on Friday depicted Chancellor Angela Merkel on its front page in Nazi uniform with a Hitler-style moustache, labelling the German leader "She Hitler" amid a bitter war of words between Ankara and Berlin.

Right-wing tabloid-style daily Gunes ("Sun") printed the picture along with the words in German: "#Frau Hitler" and called her an "ugly aunt".

The mocked-up image took up most of the front page of the daily, with a Nazi swastika on Merkel's "uniform" and another swastika next to her head while she is shown holding a gun.

Turkey and Europe are locked in a bitter spat after Germany and the Netherlands blocked Turkish ministers from holding rallies to campaign for a 'yes' vote in next month's referendum on expanding President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers.

Erdogan has repeatedly accused Germany and the Netherlands of acting like "Nazis", and claimed Merkel is "supporting terrorists".

His behaviour has prompted an angry reaction from Europe, with Merkel and French President Francois Hollande lashing the comments as "unacceptable" on Thursday.

The front page also accused Merkel of trying to be the leader of fascists, creating anti-Turkish enmity using Austria, the Netherlands and Belgium in "Germany's backyard".

"Germany, which has open arms for terrorist organisations... is trying to instigate the whole of Europe against Turkey," the daily said.

German deputy government spokesman Georg Streiter refused to be drawn into the controversy, only saying: "We are not taking part in a game of provocation."

The front page was published two days after German mass circulation daily Bild lashed out at Erdogan, accusing him of "endangering Europe's stability through his lust for power".

"Bild tells the truth to Erdogan's face -- you are not a democrat! You are hurting your country!" the German daily had said.

Bild's front page hugely upset Ankara and the foreign ministry issued a statement describing the article as "mind-boggling" and part of a mindset "hinging on hatred".

The media outlets that publish such articles are "are doomed to take their places in the trash of history," the foreign ministry said.

Tags: angela merkel, nazi swastika

Technology Gallery

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli is fit to play, says Umesh Yadav

Virat Kohli could not field after landing awkwardly on his right shoulder while trying to save a boundary in the post-lunch session on day one of the third India-Australia Test in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Real Madrid draw Bayern as Juventus take on Barcelona in Champions League quarters

Defending champions Real Madrid will take on Bayern Munich in the first leg of Champions League quarterfinal on April 12th. (Photo: AP)
 

'Should've responded better': TVF on Arunabh Kumar molestation allegations

TVF was criticised for its
 

India vs Australia, 3rd Test Day 2: India reply strongly after Steve Smith's 178

Ravindra Jadeja’s five-wicket haul (5/124) and KL Rahul’s 67 made sure India put up a fight against Steve Smith-led Australian side in the third Test in Ranchi. (Photo: AP)
 

Punjab farmer wins train, station master's office in legal fight with railway

Representational Image. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: AIB's honest take on conference calls at work is hilarious

The video is a satirical take on the workplace (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Have 5 kids not 3, Erdogan tells Turkish people living in Europe

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AFP)

Trump foreign aid cuts counter global development goals: EU

European Union flag. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

US claims Syria strike, denies targeting mosque where 46 killed

The US-led coalition has been bombing jihadist groups in war-torn Syria since 2014 (Photo: AP)

Missiles fired from Syria at Israeli jets after airstrikes

The firing of missiles from Syria toward Israeli aircraft is extremely rare (Photo: AFP)

US claims north Syria strike against militants; denies bombing mosque

Rescuers earlier left the wreckage site but were forced to double back when they heard moaning coming from the debris. (Photo: Representational/AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham