Saudi makes drug tests mandatory for foreigners wishing to marry citizens

According to the new rules, a Saudi woman has to be between 30-55 years of age to marry a non-Saudi husband. (Photo: AFP/ Representational Image)

Manama (Bahrain): Saudi Arabia has passed a new order to include a drug test with premarital medical check-ups for foreigners who wish to marry citizens of the Middle Eastern country.

According to a report in Gulf News, this decision was taken after several families expressed worries about their relatives marrying a drug addict.

Both the would-be groom and bride would have to undergo the test, said the report.

A Saudi daily called Al Madinah reported on Thursday that all health ministry-owned hospitals and clinics have been instructed to include the drug test with premarital medical check ups.

Families believe that the new decision will reduce drug addiction among young people and also the number of divorces.

According to the new rules, a Saudi woman has to be between 30-55 years of age to marry a non-Saudi husband, whereas a Saudi man has to be between 40- 65 years of age to marry a non Saudi woman.

A Saudi man intending to marry a foreigner should earn a minimum 3,000 Saudi riyals, own a house or apartment, and his to-be-bride should be at least 25 years of age, with age difference between the two not exceeding 30 years in any case.

For Saudi women planning to marry a foreigner, the age difference between the two should not be more than 10 years. The only exception for the age limit is if she is physically handicapped or born to unknown parents.

This rule was set up to ensure that Saudi women were not exploited, said the report.

If the applicant is a divorcee, then at least two years should have passed following the separation before marrying a foreigner. If he wants the foreigner to be his second wife, then he should provide a certificate stating that his wife is unable to take up all her marital responsibilities, or is infertile, which has to be endorsed by the ministry of health.

A non-Saudi man cannot marry a Saudi woman if he is already married or had earlier married a Saudi woman.

He should not have been a member of the military in a foreign country, and should have a minimum monthly income of 5,000 Saudi riyals with a valid residence permit, said the report.

He must provide a passport that has at least 12 months validity, to confirm his nationality from the country he hails from and a medical. He should also provide evidence that he has no criminal record both in his country and in Saudi Arabia.

The applicant must sign a statement that his marriage with a foreigner does not necessarily mean that their spouse or their children would be granted Saudi citizenship. The new decision calls for a need to establish a committee to look into all applications by Saudis to take foreign spouses.