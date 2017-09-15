World, Middle East

Qatar emir to meet ally Erdogan in first foreign trip since diplomatic Gulf crisis

AFP
Published Sep 15, 2017, 4:11 pm IST
Updated Sep 15, 2017, 5:11 pm IST
Erdogan has been a major supporter of Doha in the crisis that has seen Qatar left diplomatically and economically isolated.
Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)
 Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Ankara: Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Thursday held talks in Turkey with the emirate's chief ally President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in his first visit abroad since the start of a diplomatic crisis with Saudi Arabia.

Erdogan hosted the emir for the talks at his presidential palace in the capital Ankara, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of solving the crisis in the Gulf diplomatically and vowed to further bolster relations between Ankara and Doha, said Turkish presidential sources, cited by the state-run Anadolu news agency.

They were also joined in the two-and-half hour meeting by Energy Minister and Erdogan's son-in-law Berat Albayrak, images showed.

Erdogan has been a major supporter of Doha in the crisis that has seen Qatar left diplomatically and economically isolated.

On June 5, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut ties with Qatar accusing it of backing extremism and fostering ties with their Shiite rival Iran.

Doha, however, denies the claims and Ankara has insisted there is absolutely no evidence to back the allegations.

Erdogan has strongly spoken out against the sanctions applied by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt against Doha.

In a show of solidarity, Turkey has also sent cargo ships and hundreds of planes loaded with food products to break the embargo on Doha.

After visiting Turkey, the emir is due to visit Berlin on Friday for talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, his first trip to a western capital since the crisis began.

Erdogan in July embarked on a regional tour of the Gulf countries, with visits to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar in a bid to defuse the crisis.

But his visit ended without any sign of a breakthrough and Ankara has shown signs of preferring to leave mediation efforts to Kuwait.

On Wednesday, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber al-Mubarak al-Sabah met with Erdogan in Ankara.

Over the last years, Qatar has emerged as Turkey's number one ally in the Middle East, with Ankara and Doha closely coordinating their positions on a number of issues including the Syria conflict where both are staunch foes of President Bashar al-Assad.

Ankara has built a military base in Qatar and reportedly already deployed around 200 troops there. The closure of the base was one of the conditions laid by the Saudi-led bloc for the lifting of the sanctions, which was rejected by Doha.

But Turkey also does not want to wreck its own relations with regional kingpin Saudi Arabia and its hugely powerful new Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Erdogan has carefully worked to improve Ankara's relations with Riyadh which took a blow over the 2013 ousting of president Mohamed Morsi in Egypt, a close ally of Ankara.

Tags: qatar crisis, gulf crisis, erdagon, turkey presdeint, qatar emir
Location: Turkey, Ankara, Ankara




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Punjab farmer performs breathtaking stunts with a 1 tonne tractor

Gaggi Bansra has been invited to many fairs as people pay to watch him perform stunts (Photo: YouTube)
 

Here's why Team India captain Virat Kohli ended his tie with Premier Futsal League

Virat Kohli, co-owner of FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL), was involved with the Premier Futsal as the brand ambassador during its inaugural season, which is not recognised by AIFF(All India Football Federation) or the footballing world body FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association ).(Photo: PTI)
 

Superman has a new villain: white supremacists

Superman, the DC Comics superhero, has a new mission protecting hard-working immigrants from white supremacist bullies. (Photo: Facebook/ DC Comics)
 

Now, a company is selling flip flops with Trump’s controversial tweets

The products being features include tweets of the President changing his mind on Syria, the Electoral College and anonymous sourcing. (Photo: AP/ Instagram)
 

Not using your Android phone for two months? Your backup could be deleted

Google servers constantly keep checking every account for checking the status of the devices.
 

FaceID did work perfectly during the demo, says Apple

Before the presentation, many Apple employees were playing with the device, trying to see if the FaceID works the way it was intended to.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq: At least 74, including 7 Iranians, killed in attacks claimed by ISIS

Burned bodies and vehicles including buses and trucks testified to the violence of the attack. (Photo: AP)

Death toll rises to 50 in gun, bomb attacks in Iraq's Nasiriyah

The toll has now reached 50 dead and 87 wounded, Abdel Hussein al-Jabri, deputy health chief said.

Islamic State stronghold Tal Afar about to fall, says Iraqi military

Military forces are reportedly moving from the western and northeastern front of Tal Afar. (Photo: AFP)

Turkey's Erdogan compares coup defeat to medieval battle

Erdogan has in recent years sought to put greater emphasis not just on the history of the Ottoman dynasty who conquered Constantinople in 1453 but of Turkic tribes in pre-Ottoman history. (Photo: File)

Hundreds of Israelis gather in anti-Netanyahu protest

Israelis take part in a weekly protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen on the poster, in front of the home of Israel's attorney general Avichai Mandelblit in Petah Tikva. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham