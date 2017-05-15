World, Middle East

23 dead in US-led strike on ISIS-controlled Syrian town

Published May 15, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
Updated May 15, 2017, 4:53 pm IST
The deaths came after another strike by the US-led coalition in Raqa province on Sunday that killed 12 women.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike on the town of Albu Kamal hit around 3 am local time. (Photo: AP/Representational)
 The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike on the town of Albu Kamal hit around 3 am local time. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Beirut: A US-led coalition air strike on Monday killed 23 civilians in a Syrian town held by the Islamic State group on the border with Iraq, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike on the town of Albu Kamal hit around 3 am local time.

The monitor said some of those killed in the strike were civilians displaced from other areas controlled by ISIS, including Syria's Deir Ezzor and Raqa provinces, and neighbouring Iraq.

The deaths came after another strike by the US-led coalition in Raqa province on Sunday that killed 12 women, the monitor said.

