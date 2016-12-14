Dubai: Pak man rapes Ukrainian woman while teaching her to drive

The defendant raped her in his car ignoring her threats to complaint to the police. (Photo:Representational image)

Dubai: The Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday a case where a 36-year-old Pakistani man allegedly raped his colleague in his car at a remote area in Dubai on July 8th.

According to a report of Khaleej Times, he and the 32-year-old woman, a Ukrainian real estate agent, were on their way back from Al Karama when he diverted his car to a street in Dubai Land.

He asked her to sit on his lap as he wanted to train her in driving. She refused and asked him to drive her back home. However, his car got stuck in the sand as he went off road.

"He took off his pants and was trying to get the sand off the tires in vain. He would not call someone for help", she said.

He then raped her in the car and ignored her threats to complain about him to the police.

He later got down the car and called someone who came to get the car out of the sand.

She registered the case at Al Barsha police around midnight with her friend.

The complainant knew the accused, who was her colleague since 4 months. He had offered to give her driving lessons.

A police officer said that the accused has admitted the crime. His DNA traces were found on the woman’s body and on his car’s back seat.

The trial is to be heard on January 3.