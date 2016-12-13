World, Middle East

Iran orders work on nuclear ships in response to US sanctions

AFP
Published Dec 13, 2016, 5:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 13, 2016, 5:52 pm IST
US recently renews 10-year-old sanctions against Iran related not just to nuclear issues, but also ballistic missile-testing.
Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AFP)
Tehran: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday ordered the country's scientists to start work on nuclear-powered ships in response to the expected renewal of sanctions by the US.

In letters read out on state television, Rouhani criticised the US move as a breach of last year's nuclear accord and told Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation to start work on "planning the design and production of fuel and nuclear power plants for maritime transport."

The president said he had also ordered the foreign ministry to prepare a legal complaint to the international committee that oversees the nuclear accord.

Under the deal signed in July 2015, world powers agreed to lift international sanctions in exchange for curbs to Iran's nuclear programme.

But US lawmakers recently voted to renew 10-year-old sanctions legislation against Iran related not just to nuclear issues, but also ballistic missile-testing and human rights.

President Barack Obama is expected to sign the measure into law in the coming days, saying it makes no difference to last year's agreement because the White House will continue to suspend all the sanctions linked to Iran's nuclear programme.

