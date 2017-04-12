World, Middle East

Somalia military rescues 8 Indian crew held hostage by pirates

AP
Published Apr 12, 2017, 5:43 pm IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 5:44 pm IST
Pirates made the captive crew members walk long distances in the bush for days to avoid troops that were chasing them.
(Photo: Representational Image)
 (Photo: Representational Image)

Mogadishu (Somalia): Somalia's military has rescued eight Indian crew members who had been held hostage by pirates, an official said on Wednesday.

The sailors of a ship hijacked last week were rescued after regional forces surrounded their pirate captors in a small village outside Hobyo town, Abdullahi Ahmed Ali, the town's mayor, told The Associated Press.

Four pirates were arrested during the operation, he said.

All the Indian crew members have now been rescued as two had been freed in the ship on Sunday, the mayor said. Ten crew members were taken captive, not 11 as initially announced by officials, he said.

Pirates made the captive crew members walk long distances in the bush for days to avoid troops that were chasing them.

"They are exhausted and hungry because of that long ordeal," the mayor said.

In recent weeks there has been a resurgence of piracy off Somalia's coast after five years of inactivity. The piracy was once a serious threat to the global shipping industry but lessened in recent years after an international effort to patrol near Somalia, whose weak central government has been trying to stabilize the country after 25 years of conflict.

But frustrations have been rising among Somali fishermen, including former pirates, at what they say are foreign ships illegally fishing in local waters.

In March, Somali pirates hijacked the Comoros-flagged oil tanker Aris 13, marking the first such seizure of a large commercial vessel since 2012. They later released the vessel and its Sri Lankan crew without conditions, Somali officials said at the time.

Pirates in late March also seized a fishing trawler, which police warned could be used for further piracy. On Saturday, pirates boarded the Lebanese-registered OS 35 cargo ship but abandoned it the next day before naval forces recovered the ship.

Tags: somalia news, somalia pirates, indian crew, somalia hijack, somalian military
Location: Somalia, Banaadir, Mogadishu

Related Stories

Pirates told Reuters they would keep the crew to use as bargaining chips for the freedom of pirates jailed in India. (File Photo)

Somali pirates flee hijacked Indian cargo ship, take crew hostage

The Al Kausar vessel was seized earlier this month, part of a sudden string of attacks by Somali pirates.
11 Apr 2017 8:32 AM
This is the first time the force has given a location for the vessel. (Photo: AP)

Hours after Indian ship, Pakistani vessel hijacked by Somali pirates

Mayor of Somali town Hobyo expressed unawareness about the number of crew members on the Pakistani vessel called Salama 1.
06 Apr 2017 11:23 AM

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Man throws cigarette butt in sewer hole causing it to explode

The man was thrown to the ground (Photo: YouTube)
 

Abhay Deol slams SRK, Deepika, Shahid, others for endorsing fairness products

Abhay Deol did not mince his words one bit.
 

This is the next best feature in iPhone 8

iPhone 8 concept. (Photo credit: Macrumours)
 

Bangladesh's Sujon Mahmud creates unique record by conceding 92 runs off 4 balls

In the 50-over match of Dhaka Second Division League on Tuesday, Lalmatia Club were dismissed for just 88 off 14 overs before opponents Axiom Cricketers reached 92-0 off just four balls. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, Jwala Gutta condole demise of BAI president Akhilesh Das Gupta

Under Akhilesh Das Gupta's tenure, India bagged the rights to host marquee BWF events like the 2014 Thomas/Uber Cup and the Super Series, while Syed Modi international was upgraded to a Grand Prix gold status. (Photo: PTI)
 

HTC U Ultra receives a Rs 7,000 price cut

HTC U Ultra launched in January
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Syria population transfer begins with exchange of prisoners

The exchange came as part of a deal to evacuate over 10,000 residents from two opposition-held areas near Damascus and the two villages in northern Syria. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Turkey vehicle facility explosion kills 3, investigation terms it terror attack

An armoured police vehicle was being repaired at the facility before the blast occurred on Tuesday, killing three people. (Photo: AP)

Indian expat, who sent sexually abusive messages to female scribe, deported from UAE

Rana Ayyub, an investigative journalist based in New Delhi (Photo: Facebook)

Tests confirm use of sarin gas in Syria chemical attack: Turkey

Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag. (Photo: Facebook)

ISIS controls 6.8 percent of Iraq now, down from 40 in 2014: army

Iraqi forces with the backing of the US-led coalition launched a major offensive to retake Mosul in October 2016. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham