World, Middle East

Indian expat, who sent sexually abusive messages to female scribe, deported from UAE

PTI
Published Apr 12, 2017, 10:50 am IST
Updated Apr 12, 2017, 10:52 am IST
The man sent abusive messages to journalist Rana Ayyub, who exposed the vulgar messages on Twitter.
Rana Ayyub, an investigative journalist based in New Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
 Rana Ayyub, an investigative journalist based in New Delhi (Photo: Facebook)

Dubai: An Indian man has left the UAE after he was sacked from a company in Dubai following his abusive post against a compatriot woman journalist on social media and offensive remarks against Islam, according to a media report.

The 31-year-old employee, who worked at Alpha Paints - sister company of National Paint, left the UAE at 7 PM on Monday and returned to India, Khaleej Times reported, citing a human resources manager at the company.

The manager said the employee was sacked after the management launched an investigation based on complaints they received from UAE residents.

The employee then requested to leave the country immediately before serious legal action was taken against him.

"He's a newlywed man, and he knew the seriousness of the mistake he has committed. He broke the cybercrime law and was afraid that a serious legal action would be taken against him, so he asked to leave the country immediately," said the manager, stressing that the company had no influence behind his decision of leaving.

The employee sent abusive messages to Rana Ayyub, an investigative journalist based in New Delhi. Ayub exposed the vulgar messages on Twitter sent to her by the man, following which some of her followers reported the matter to the management of the UAE company where the Indian worked, Gulf News earlier reported.

Rana Ayyub tweet

The employee identified as B B, from Kerala, joined Alpha Paint in Dubai in 2015. He worked as a customer service employee.

Under the United Arab Emirates cybercrime law, any form of misuse of a computer, smart device or an electronic network could fetch the violator, if found guilty, a stern punishment that could go up to a life sentence and/or a fine varying between Dh50,000 and Dh3 million. The man's visa was cancelled yesterday.

Ayyub told Gulf News that she will be filing a police case against the accused in New Delhi.

Tags: journalist, abusive messages, deportation
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

Lifestyle Gallery

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Vibrant traditions mark Palm Sunday celebrations across the globe
Donald Trump is busy building ties with many countries and people within his cabinet but the internet is having a lot of fun by giving him real ties to show his control. (Photo: Twitter/TrumpTies)

Netizens are helping Trump build 'ties' in the funniest way
Spain celebrates the mask festival in a traditional carnival with different characters including both animate and inanimate objects. (Photo: AP)

Spain celebrates colourful mask parade ahead of carnival celebrations
Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Globe-trotting couple earns thousands of dollars per Instagram shot
Creative photographer Kamal Bagirli places historical photos at their locations today and it is mesmerising. (Photo: Instagram/kbagirli)

Man blends past with the present and it's breathtaking
Fanzara is a small Spanish country village whose handful of mostly elderly residents were once so bitterly divided that their allegiance to one camp or the other determined which bar they frequented (Photo: AFP)

Street art helps residents of Spanish village overcome their differences
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Scam alert! Texts from your bank could actually drain your account

(Representational Image)
 

Turning scribble to art: Google introduces 'Quick Draw'

Google has also invited all users who are interested in submitting their designs and drawings to help take their latest AI experiment AutoDraw to a higher level in order to make drawing fun for everyone and more accessible.
 

Apple working on power management chip for iPhone

The speculation is solidified after Imagination Technologies declaring that Apple is working on its own graphics chipset for future Apple devices.
 

'Tiger is the greatest woman I saw in my life': Vidyut Jammwal leaks RGV's audio clip

As a reply to these tweets, Vidyut shared a Soundcloud of RGV.
 

Cosmic debris may collide with satellites and astronauts, warn ESA

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

RIP Windows Vista: Microsoft scraps its 'disastrous' OS

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Tests confirm use of sarin gas in Syria chemical attack: Turkey

Turkish Health Minister Recep Akdag. (Photo: Facebook)

ISIS controls 6.8 percent of Iraq now, down from 40 in 2014: army

Iraqi forces with the backing of the US-led coalition launched a major offensive to retake Mosul in October 2016. (Photo: AP)

They taught us how to behead victims: 7-yr-old Yazidi boy rescued from ISIS

The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons. (Photo: Youtube)

Turkey: Workshop explosion in Diyarbakir kills 1, several injured

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu suggested that it could be due to the repair work. (Photo: AFP)

Egypt set for emergency rule after church attacks

Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham