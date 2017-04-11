World, Middle East

They taught us how to behead victims: 7-yr-old Yazidi boy rescued from ISIS

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 11, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
Updated Apr 11, 2017, 3:50 pm IST
The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014.
The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons. (Photo: Youtube)
 The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons. (Photo: Youtube)

Kurdistan: A seven-year-old Yazidi boy, who was held captive by Islamic State for two and half years, reveals how his masters forced him to undergo 30 days of horrific combat training.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the Yazidi boy, who shared his experience in a video, described how the ISIS made him learn beheading of victims and handle weapons.

The boy said that he was forced to severe heads of victims with knives, fire guns and assemble weapons.

Speaking about his ordeal, the distress boy tells the camera: “We would carry arms and fire. We would disassemble and assemble the rifles”.

The boy, who hasn’t been named in the video, further said: “They then taught us how to behead, catch heads and then chop them off with a knife.”

The video, which is believed to have been shot in Kurdistan, shows that more than 1000 Yazidi children were held captive and then forced to undergo combat training.

The youngster was probably kidnapped during the horrific assault on Sinjar, Iraq, in 2014. He has now been reunited with his parents, who said they are ‘desperately trying to remove ISIS influence from his mind’.

ISIS has killed thousands of Yazidi men and forced many Yazidi women to marry terrorists, or be raped by them.

Tags: yazidi boy, islamic state

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav set to play KXIP game, joins Kolkata Knight Riders camp

A fit-again Umesh Yadav is likely to replace Ankit Rajpoot in the bowling line-up for their match against Kings XI Punjab. (Photo: BCCI)
 

How to watch porn without getting caught?

Ensure some easy steps to a safe and secure porn session on your smartphone without letting the world know about it.
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli reveals comeback date on Instagram

Virat Kohli, who posted a video of his fitness drills on Instagram, wrote: “Can't wait to get back onto the field. Almost there now. 14th April.” (Photo: Virat Kohli Twitter)
 

CIA’s hacking tools found in 16 countries

Symantec claims that the majority of targets were in the Middle East
 

Sakshi slams RPSG team owner’s brother Harsh Goenka for his Twitter dig at MS Dhoni?

Sakshi Dhoni posted a picture of her wearing CSK team jersey and helmet on Instagram. (Photo: PTI)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 demand is exceeding Galaxy S7's

Samsung Galaxy S8
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Turkey: Workshop explosion in Kurdish city injures 4

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu suggested that it could be due to the repair work. (Photo: AFP)

Egypt set for emergency rule after church attacks

Bombs tore through two Egyptian churches in different cities as worshippers were marking Palm Sunday, killing at least 44 people and wounding around 126 in an assault claimed by the ISIS. (Photo: AP)

Israel shuts Egypt border crossing following terror warning

Thirty-five people were wounded in the Alexandria blast at Saint Mark's church where Coptic Pope Tawadros II had been attending a Palm Sunday Mass. (Representational Photo: AP)

Russia, Iran warn Trump of retaliation, if it crosses their 'red line' again

(Photo: US Navy)The two leaders also called for an objective investigation into an incident involving chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib (Photo:AP)

Egypt deploys military to protect ‘vital infrastructure’

Egyptians load a body onto an ambulance near a church in Alexandria after a bomb blast (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham