World, Middle East

Russia, Iran warn Trump of retaliation, if it crosses their 'red line' again

REUTERS
Published Apr 10, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 1:55 pm IST
Vladimir Putin and Hassan Rouhani said in a phone call that aggressive US actions against Syria were not permissible.
(Photo: US Navy)The two leaders also called for an objective investigation into an incident involving chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib (Photo:AP)
 (Photo: US Navy)The two leaders also called for an objective investigation into an incident involving chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib (Photo:AP)

Amman: A joint command center made up of the forces of Russia, Iran and militias supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Sunday said the US strike on a Syrian air base on Friday crossed "red lines" and it would respond to any new aggression and increase its support for its ally.

The United States fired dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian air base on Friday from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack had been launched earlier in the week, escalating the US role in Syria and drawing criticism from Assad's allies including Russia and Iran.

"What America waged in an aggression on Syria is a crossing of red lines. From now on we will respond with force to any aggressor or any breach of red lines from whoever it is and America knows our ability to respond well," said the statement published by the group on media outlet Ilam al Harbi (War Media).

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, meanwhile, blamed Russian inaction for helping fuel the chemical weapons attack it had reacted to, saying Moscow had failed to carry out a 2013 agreement to secure and destroy chemical weapons in Syria.

He said the United States expected Russia to take a tougher stance against Syria by rethinking its alliance with Assad because "every time one of these horrific attacks occurs, it draws Russia closer into some level of responsibility."

Rebels and residents in northwestern Idlib province said jets believed to be Russian conducted eight raids on Sunday on the town of Khan Sheikhoun where the chemical attack took place but no casualties were reported.

Raids hit several other rebel-held towns including Saraqeb and Sarmin in the province, where the rebels and activists said incendiary bombs were dropped.

The death toll from an air strike on Saturday on the rebel-held town of Urum al-Joz in Idlib province rose to 19 people, including six children, activists and residents said.

In the southern city of Daraa, jets believed to be Russian escalated strikes on Free Syrian Army (FSA) and jihadist groups on Saturday and Sunday in an attempt to roll back their gains in the Manshiya district where battles have been raging for nearly two months.

Putin, Rouhani speak
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran's Hassan Rouhani said in a phone call that aggressive US actions against Syria were not permissible and violated international law, the Kremlin said on Sunday.

The two leaders also called for an objective investigation into an incident involving chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib and said they were ready to deepen cooperation to fight terrorism, the Kremlin said in a statement on its website.

Syrian army forces had been losing ground across the country until Russia intervened militarily in September 2015, propping up Assad and protecting its own interests in the region.

Assad has also drawn heavily on foreign Shi'ite militias sponsored by Iran, led by Lebanon's Hezbollah group, for his most important gains since the Russian intervention.

The joint command center also said the presence of U.S troops in northern Syria where Washington has hundreds of special forces helping the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) to oust Islamic State was "illegal" and that Washington had a long-term plan to occupy the area.

The regional alliance said the U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian base which Washington said was involved in a chemical attack that killed dozens of civilians would not deter their forces from "liberating" all of Syrian territory.

In Iran, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the U.S. missile strike was a "a strategic error, and a repeat of the mistakes of the past," the state news agency IRNA reported.

"The Islamic Republic has shown that ... it does not back off and its people and officials ... do not retreat in the face of threats," said Khamenei.

Many Syrians opposed to Assad's rule consider Lebanon's Hezbollah and Iranian-backed troops as occupiers seeking to drive out mainly Sunni Syrians from the areas they live in. They hold Iran and its allies responsible for the displacement of millions outside the country.

They also see Russia as a foreign occupier whose relentless aerial bombardment of rebel-held areas has led to thousands of civilian casualties.

Some accuse Moscow of applying a "scorched-earth policy" that targets hospitals, schools and residential areas more than frontlines to break the resolve of the anti-Assad insurgency.

Tags: bashar al-assad, vladimir putin, hassan rouhani, us strike
Location: Jordan, Amman, Amman

Entertainment Gallery

Sonakshi Sinha promoted her upcoming film 'Noor' on the sets of the reality show 'Rising Star' in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi and Diljit put on their dancing shoes on Rising Star
Bollywood couples shed their apprehensions about being spotted publicly, taking to Karan Johar's star-studded bash with a vengeance. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Have these rumoured B'wood couples made it official at KJo's bash?
Ranveer Singh, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra were among the celebrities that were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik, Ranveer, Parineeti, Sidharth, others raise the style quotient
Tamannaah Bhatia looked stunning as she walked the ramp at a fashion show where a clothing line inspired from 'Baahubali' was launched on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah dazzles on the ramp for Baahubali-inspired fashion show
Rekha was one of the star attractions at the screening of 'Begum Jaan' held in Mumbai late Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt, Vidya Balan and Rekha bond at screening of Begum Jaan
Shutterbugs snapped Bollywood celebrities at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranveer, Ranbir, others look their charming best
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WhatsApp, Facebook row: Mahesh Bhupathi slams Leander Paes over Davis Cup controversy

In their WhatsApp chat, Mahesh Bhupathi is seen categorically telling Leander Paes that he was still undecided about the combination but logically Rohan Bopanna would suit the conditions in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
 

Justin Trudeau replies to Quora user with photo after she asked for proof

The Canadian Prime Minister replied with a photo of him during the session replying to all the questions thrown at him and it has now gone viral. (Photo: Quora)
 

Watch: Why were Modi, Bangladesh PM Hasina asked to ‘step down’?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during a joint press conference, at Hyderabad house in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
 

United in grief: Rishabh Pant shows steely resolve like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli

One still doesn't know how Rishabh Pant's career will pan out after a decade but if it comes to strength of character, he showed that he is at par with Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. (Photo: Screengrab / PTI / AFP)
 

Mahela Jayawardena reveals why Mumbai Indians dropped Rohit Sharma down batting order

“Teams tend to target Rohit (Sharma), and put a lot of pressure on the other guys as well,” Mahela Jayawardena, Mumbai Indians coach, said while explaining the to drop Rohit Sharma down the batting order. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rensenware: A new, different type of ransomware

If you are a victim of the ransomware, your message will read out as ‘Minamitsu “The Captain” Murasa has encrypted your precious data like documents, music, photos and some kinda project files and can’t be recovered without this application since it is encrypted with ‘highly strong’ encryption algorithm.’
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Egypt deploys military to protect ‘vital infrastructure’

Egyptians load a body onto an ambulance near a church in Alexandria after a bomb blast (Photo: AFP)

7 civilians killed as US warplanes strike Syrian town again

n this file image provided on Friday, April 7, 2017 by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea. (Photo: AP)

Baghdad says US pledges continued support for Iraq's war against ISIS

Pence and Abadi discussed the situation in Syria and the war on Islamic State in a phone call from Pence following Friday's US strikes on a Syrian airbase. (Photo: AP)

Islamic State kills dozens of civilians trying to flee Mosul: witnesses

An Iraqi Army soldier distributes candies to displaced children as they flee their homes due to fighting between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State militants, on the western side of Mosul. (Photo: AP)

US, Russia at odds over strikes on Syrian air base

This was a kind of direct intervention in Syria's six-year-old civil war his predecessor Barack Obama avoided. (Photo: US Navy)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham