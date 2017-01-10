World, Middle East

18-month-old toddler run over by woman driver in Sharjah, dies

The accident occurred as the woman driver reversed the car from the parking area, oblivious of the child standing behind the vehicle.
Sharjah: The Sharjah police launched an investigation into a case where an 18-month-old Emirati child was allegedly run-over by a woman driver.

According to a report in the Gulf News, the incident happened in front of restaurant in Kalba city, Sharjah.

The child was taken to the emergency room immediately after the police control room received a tip-off regarding the incident, but succumbed to her injuries after several days.

Sharjah is an Emirate in the United Arab Emirates, on the Gulf of Oman coast.

