Suicide bomber kills 20 in market south of Baghdad: officials

Published Jun 9, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2017, 3:49 pm IST
(Photo: AP/Representational)
 (Photo: AP/Representational)

Hilla (Iraq): A suicide bomber blew himself up in a market in the town of Musayyib, south of Baghdad, on Friday killing at least 20 people, medical and security sources said.

"A suicide bomber blew himself up in Musayyib market, causing 20 civilian martyrs," an interior ministry spokesman said.

At least 34 other people were wounded in the attack in the centre of Musayyib, a town that lies about 60 kilometres (35 miles) south of the capital, a police officer and a medic at the local hospital said.

There was no immediate claim for the attack, which struck at around 11:30 am local time (0830 GMT), but the Islamic State jihadist group has claimed responsibility for most such bombings recently.

