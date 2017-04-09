 LIVE !  :  Suresh Raina-led side will be keen to shrug off the disappointment of a humiliating defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders. (Photo: BCCI) Live | IPL 2017, SRH vs GL: Sunrisers win the toss, opt to field against Gujarat
 
World, Africa

Church bombing north of Egypt's capital kills 21

AP
Published Apr 9, 2017, 2:19 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
No one immediately claimed the attack.
The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday, when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. (Photo: Representational/DC)
Cairo: Egypt's Health Ministry says a bomb has struck a church north of Cairo, killing at least 21 people and wounding 38 others.

The attack took place on the Coptic Christian Palm Sunday when the church in the Nile Delta town of Tanta was packed with worshippers. Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed confirmed the toll from the attack in an interview with CBC TV.

The state-run MENA news agency provided the same death toll and said 35 were wounded.

CBC showed footage from inside the church, where a large number of people gathered around what appeared to be lifeless, bloody bodies covered with papers.

Christians make up for around 10 percent of Egypt's population and have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.

Tags: egypt church bombing, bomb attack, egypt's health ministry, coptic christian palm sunday
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo

