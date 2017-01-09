World, Middle East

ISIS video shows toddler shooting prisoner dead in ball pit in Syria

The video shows the child, dressed up in black clothes and a cap, walking towards a tied up prisoner in a ball pit full of broken balls.
A man then hands over a gun to the child, who then takes his aim at the prisoner and without wasting a second pulls the trigger. (Photo: Twitter)
 A man then hands over a gun to the child, who then takes his aim at the prisoner and without wasting a second pulls the trigger. (Photo: Twitter)

Damascus: A horrifying video released by ISIS showing a toddler shooting a prisoner dead in a ball pit in Syria has appeared online.

The video shows the child, dressed up in black clothes and a cap, walking towards a tied up prisoner in a ball pit full of broken balls.

A man then hands over a gun to the child, who then takes his aim at the prisoner and without wasting a second pulls the trigger.

The video footage ends as soon as the child fires shots at the prisoner. Photographs of the incident went viral after they appeared on social media.

