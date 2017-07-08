World, Middle East

Gulf crisis: Qatar terms Arab States’ allegation of financing terror ‘baseless’

REUTERS
Published Jul 8, 2017, 10:00 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2017, 10:00 am IST
Qatar was ready to 'cooperate and review all claims that do not contradict the sovereignty of the State of Qatar,' it added.
Arab states had said that Doha's refusal to accept their demands to end the diplomatic standoff was proof of its links to terrorist groups (Photo: Representational/ AP)
 Arab states had said that Doha's refusal to accept their demands to end the diplomatic standoff was proof of its links to terrorist groups (Photo: Representational/ AP)

Cairo: Qatar on Friday dismissed as "baseless" accusations that it was financing terrorism, in its first public response to a statement from four Arab states leading a boycott against the tiny emirate.

The four - Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Bahrain - said in a joint statement late on Thursday that Doha's refusal to accept their demands to end the diplomatic standoff was proof of its links to terrorist groups.

In their statement, carried by their state media, the four said their initial list of 13 demands was now void and they pledged further political, economic and legal steps against Qatar.

In its first reaction to the statement by the four, Qatar dismissed as "baseless" the renewed accusations that it was interfering in the affairs of other states and financing terrorism.

"The State of Qatar's position on terrorism is consistent and known for its rejection and condemnation of all forms of terrorism, whatever the causes and motives," the state news agency said, quoting a senior foreign ministry source.

Qatar was ready to "cooperate and review all claims that do not contradict the sovereignty of the State of Qatar," it added.

Britain's foreign minister, Boris Johnson, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a bid to help ease tension in what has become the Gulf's deepest rift in years.

Johnson will also travel to Qatar and Kuwait for talks with senior figures from both countries, Britain's foreign office said in London. It did not give a specific date.

The four Arab states have cut diplomatic and transport ties with Qatar, which they also accuse of allying with their regional arch-foe Iran. Doha also denies that accusation.

Their original 13 demands presented to Qatar included shutting down the pan-Arab al-Jazeera TV channel and closing a Turkish military base in Doha.

Qatari officials have repeatedly said the 13 demands are so strict that they suspect the four countries never seriously intended to negotiate them, and were instead seeing to hobble Doha's sovereignty.

At the same time, they have said Qatar is interested in negotiating a fair and just solution to 'any legitimate issues' of concern to fellow GCC member states.

In their statement, the four Arab states said any additional measures would be aimed at the Qatari government but not its people, without elaborating on when the new steps would be announced or what they would entail.

Foreign ministers from the four states convened in Cairo on Wednesday after the expiry of a 10-day deadline for their demands to be met. They condemned the tiny Gulf nation's response as "negative" and lacking in content.

They have demanded that Qatar curtail its support for the Muslim Brotherhood, shut down the pan-Arab al Jazeera TV channel, close a Turkish military base in Doha and downgrade its ties with Iran.

Tags: gulf crisis, terror financing, qatar, arab states
Location: Egypt, Kairo, Cairo

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govinda vents his anger on Jagga Jassos makers after his part removed from film

Govinda with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif on the sets of 'Jagga Jasoos.'
 

NASA's Hubble spots 'Hidden Galaxy'

A beautiful mixture of hot, blue star-forming regions, redder, cooler regions of gas, and dark lanes of opaque dust can be seen, all swirling together around a bright core. (representational image)
 

Dangal fever: Chinese version of Aamir Khan’s Dhaakad song is absolutely adorable!

'Dangal' is the story of a wrestler Mahavir Singh Phogat who trained his daughters-- Geeta and Babita-- in professional wrestling, a sport that is dominated by men.
 

Mars soil may be toxic to alien life: study

Researchers found that, when exposed to ultraviolet (UV) light in environmental conditions mimicking those on Mars, the chemicals can kill bacteria commonly carried by spacecraft.
 

Rare disease leaves teenager with skin that tears from the slightest touch

There is no cure for the disease (Photo: AFP)
 

This $1200 smartphone will have a holographic display

The company says that the 5.7-inch display will uses nanotechnology to do the conversion between traditional 2D content, holographic multi-view content, 3D content and interactive games.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

New Qatar sanctions soon

US secretary of state Rex Tillerson (Photo: AP)

Gulf crisis: Saudi, allies slam Qatar non-compliance as threat to security

Saudi and allies accuse Qatar of supporting terror groups and also of maintaining close relations with Shiite power Iran — Saudi Arabia's nemesis. (Photo: AP)

Girl who took Indian music to Israel

Liora Itzhak — the popular Israeli singer of Indian origin greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his host — the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

After Israel trip, Modi leaves for G20 summit in Germany

Modi, who became the first Indian prime minister to visit the Jewish nation, signed seven agreements to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas like science and technology, water, research and space. (Photo: Twitter)

Israel: Modi pays homage to Indian World War I heroes at Haifa

Before visiting the site, Modi said,
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham