Dubai maid sexually abuses 2-year-old boy, trains him to grope her

Dubai: An Ethiopian lady, working as a housemaid, was tried in court on Tuesday for sexually abusing her employer’s 2-year-old son. The Court of First Instance which will sentence her on May 21, heard that the 32-year-old woman had inappropriately touched the little boy and had also trained him to grope her.

According to Khaleej Times, the incident took place before October 6, 2013 and the 41-year-old Emirati father claimed that it was first noticed by the boy’s mother who saw her son sitting on the maid’s lap, touching her bare chest. The father said his son, when asked, told him that the maid had taught him these things.

The 38-year-old mother, a Moroccan by nationality, was afraid to report this earlier to her husband, fearing that he would beat the maid up. She was also worried that they would not be able to find another maid easily if this woman left. But she had warned the maid to refrain from such acts, on many occasions.

“Our son had become reclusive ever since. He would hide in dark places and scream whenever we try to take him out”, the father added.

The boy’s parents told the investigators that the maid’s abuse had affected their son, who was still struggling to cope with the negative behaviour. “He would touch and bite women shoppers and female guests at our house just the way the maid had trained him to do with her.”

When the child complained to the mother, the maid followed her to see what action would be taken and then absconded.