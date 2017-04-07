World, Middle East

‘Single strike not enough’: Syria rebels welcome US attack

AFP
Published Apr 7, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated Apr 7, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
The US attack on the Shayrat base in central Syria was Washington's first military action against the regime in the six-year civil war.
Colonel Ahmed Osman, of the Turkey-backed Sultan Murad rebel group said any action that will put an end to the regime is welcome. (Photo: Representational/AP)
 Colonel Ahmed Osman, of the Turkey-backed Sultan Murad rebel group said any action that will put an end to the regime is welcome. (Photo: Representational/AP)

Beirut: Syrian rebels on Friday welcomed a US strike on a government airbase, but urged additional action, with one powerful faction saying a single strike was "not enough."

The US attack on the Shayrat base in central Syria was Washington's first military action against the regime in the six-year civil war.

"Hitting one airbase is not enough, there are 26 airbases that target civilians," a key figure in the Army of Islam faction, Mohamed Alloush, said on his Twitter account.

"The whole world should save the Syrian people from the clutches of the killer Bashar (al-Assad) and his aides."

Other rebel groups welcomed the US strike and called for continued military action against the regime.

"The American strike against the killing tools used by Bashar al-Assad is the first step on the correct path to combating terrorism and we hope it will continue," said Issam Raes, spokesman for the Southern Front rebel faction.

"In my opinion, the message is political, and the message has arrived to Russia and been understood," he said.

Colonel Ahmed Osman, of the Turkey-backed Sultan Murad rebel group said: "We welcome any action that will put an end to the regime that is committing the worst crimes in history."

Mohamed Bayrakdar, another leader of the Army of Islam, which operates mainly around the capital Damascus, described the strike as "a bold and correct step."

"We welcome any response to the crimes of the regime," he said.

Tags: syria gas attack, us air strike, colonel ahmed osman, shayrat base, syrian govt base
Location: Lebanon, Beirut, Beirut

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded after Rising Pune Supergiant beat Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni was reprimanded for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct. (Photo: AFP)
 

Twitterati slams Harsh Goenka, RPSG team owner’s brother, for comments on MS Dhoni

Harsh Goenka, Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjeev Goenka’s brother and businessman, is facing severe criticism following his tweet on MS Dhoni. (Photo: Twitter / BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Ajinkya Rahane picks the best leader between MS Dhoni, Steve Smith; watch

Steve Smith played an match-winning unbeaten innings of 84 from 54 balls to lead Rising Pune Supergiant to an enthralling 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)
 

We shouldn't get carried away by FIFA rankings: Sunil Chhetri

India's highest ever goalscorer feels that improvement can only be measured when they play against better opponents. (Photo: AP)
 

Ricky Ponting concerned about Steve Smith's captaincy workload

Ricky Ponting admitted that although Steve Smith has been managing the workload pretty well so far, the 42-year-old could recall that he wanted the current captain to give up T20I captaincy a year back. (Photo: AFP)
 

IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant fortunate to beat Mumbai Indians, says Steve Smith

Steve Smith (84* off 54 balls) and Imran Tahir (3/28) played crucial roles in Rising Pune Supergiant’s win over Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Syria: Quick thinking saved chemical attack victim's life, but lost his legs

40-year-old Hassan Youssef, a victim of the chemical gas attack in Syria, receiving medical care. (AFP)

Israel, UK and Turkey welcome US strikes against Syria regime as 'positive'

The US strike follows international outrage this week over the suspected chemical attack in Syria (Photo: AP)

US missile strike killed 4, nearly destroyed Syria base: monitor

Porter, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is conducting naval operations in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national security interests in Europe. (Photo: US Navy)

'Make in India' gets boost, Israel signs USD 2 billion missile deal with India

IAI's MRSAM missile test (Photo: Israel Aerospace Industries)

US military strikes an act of 'aggression', says Syrian state TV

US launched air strikes on Syria on Thursday night (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham