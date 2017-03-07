Turkish man who killed toddler steps out for a smoke at his wedding, shot dead

In a bizarre twist of fate, a Turkish gunman who shot and killed a toddler nearly 14 years ago was shot dead at his own wedding.

Daimi Akyuz, 46, was jailed for life in 2004 at a court in Izmir in Turkey for killing the two-year-old and another man during a shootout, said a report in The Mirror.

However, he was released early, and six days later, died at his own wedding.

The report added that Akyuz had stepped out for a cigarette when he was shot and killed.

Alistair Grimason, 2, was hit by a bullet as he slept in his pram after a gunfight broke out in a cafe in Foca, Turkey, in 2003, said the report.

"He was sentenced to 58 years with a maximum of 36, so I really expected he was going to spend a long time in jail. I don't take any joy in what has happened. I would rather that he was in prison and being punished for what he did. I was told that he was at his wedding and stepped outside for a cigarette and someone came along and shot him. It's a big story over in Turkey because the man that killed Alistair has been killed in the same manner I suppose," the boy’s father told The Mirror.

Deploring that his son’s murderer had been let out after just 13 years, the father claimed that “they let him out to be killed” and added that the family was not informed of his release.

According to Turkish media, police are interviewing five suspects in relation to Akyuz shooting, said the report.