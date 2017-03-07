World, Middle East

Turkish man who killed toddler steps out for a smoke at his wedding, shot dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2017, 9:14 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 9:16 pm IST
Deploring that his son’s murderer had been let out after just 13 years, the father claimed that 'they let him out to be killed'.
Daimi Akyuz (centre), the man who killed a 2-year-old child, in an undated photo. (Photo: Facebook)
 Daimi Akyuz (centre), the man who killed a 2-year-old child, in an undated photo. (Photo: Facebook)

In a bizarre twist of fate, a Turkish gunman who shot and killed a toddler nearly 14 years ago was shot dead at his own wedding.

Daimi Akyuz, 46, was jailed for life in 2004 at a court in Izmir in Turkey for killing the two-year-old and another man during a shootout, said a report in The Mirror.

However, he was released early, and six days later, died at his own wedding.

The report added that Akyuz had stepped out for a cigarette when he was shot and killed.

Alistair Grimason, 2, was hit by a bullet as he slept in his pram after a gunfight broke out in a cafe in Foca, Turkey, in 2003, said the report.

"He was sentenced to 58 years with a maximum of 36, so I really expected he was going to spend a long time in jail. I don't take any joy in what has happened. I would rather that he was in prison and being punished for what he did. I was told that he was at his wedding and stepped outside for a cigarette and someone came along and shot him. It's a big story over in Turkey because the man that killed Alistair has been killed in the same manner I suppose," the boy’s father told The Mirror.

Deploring that his son’s murderer had been let out after just 13 years, the father claimed that “they let him out to be killed” and added that the family was not informed of his release.

According to Turkish media, police are interviewing five suspects in relation to Akyuz shooting, said the report.

Tags: turkey news, daimi akyuz, man shot at wedding

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India cricket team assured of No. 1 Test ranking after victory against Australia

India bounced back in style to win the second Test after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener at Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Steve Smith's act was against spirit of the game: Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar and VVS Laxman criticised Australian skipper Steve Smith for seeking the dressing room's input for a DRS referral in the second Test against India. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane are India’s best Test players: Virat Kolhi

Indian skipper Virat Kohli has hailed the batting duo as India’s best Test players for their match-winning contributions. (Photo: AFP)
 

Mocking credible varsities will only isolate India: Harvard student writes to Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sonakshi's Noor based on Karachi, You're Killing Me! to release in Pakistan

The actress was last seen in 'Force 2'.
 

Don’t give your alcohol bill to the producer: Akshay's advice to young actors

Akshay Kumar
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iran rejects US moves to seize 9/11 compensation money

In 2012, a New York judge ordered Iran to pay $7 billion in damages to the families and estates of victims from the 2001 attacks

Winged Assyrian bulls escape destruction by ISIS, found underground in Mosul

Iraqi security forces advance during fighting against Islamic State militants, in western Mosul, Iraq, Monday, March 6, 2017. (Photo: AP)

Iran keeps ban on US visitors in response to Trump order

Iran deputy foreign minister Majid Takht Ravanch

Iraqi forces retake Mosul museum vandalised by IS

ISIS militants. (Photo: Representational/File)

2,100 Iran fighters killed in Iraq, Syria: official

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham