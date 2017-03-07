 LIVE !  :  Ishant Sharma has given India their first breakthrough as India look to defend a 187-run total in the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia 2 down in chase of 188
 
World, Middle East

'Can cure ‘possessed’ Trump by beating soles of his feet,' claims Kurdish healer

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 7, 2017, 1:01 pm IST
Updated Mar 7, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
The healer also said Trump should be immediately cured or he will go insane, or even might get killed before the end of his term.
Terming US President Donald Trump as 'possessed', a Kurdish healer has claimed that he can cure the 70-year-old with his special powers and knowledge that he derived from God. (Photo: AFP)
 Terming US President Donald Trump as 'possessed', a Kurdish healer has claimed that he can cure the 70-year-old with his special powers and knowledge that he derived from God. (Photo: AFP)

Irbil: Terming US President Donald Trump as 'possessed', a Kurdish healer has claimed he can cure the 70-year-old with his special powers and knowledge that he derived from God.

Hailing from a small town on the outskirts of Irbil, the healer identified as Mala Ali Kalak, said that he has treated people with various diseases including HIV AIDS and cancer.

In an interview to Kurdish media network, Rudaw, Kalak said that Trump has lost his mind and needs help. "He has lost his mind and oversteps his boundaries all the time. He needs help. Unless he is cured he will continue to act like he does now," Kalak said.

Speaking more on Trump, Kalak said, "He will either go insane or be killed. He has become a creature that attacks everyone."

Apart from other government officials, Kalak also boasts of healing former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani who suffered a brain stroke in the year 2012.

"I am still keeping my promise to treat him and because of this the PUK leadership has split into two. Some of them wanted me to treat him and the rest didn’t. They wanted me to go see mam Jalal but I don’t do such a thing. The patient must come to me," Kalak said.

"He still can’t speak and his memory is gone, but if they bring him to me I will still go ahead and cure him for the sake of God. He has done great service and I want to pay him back. I assure you all that if he uses my prescriptions for just five months he will walk on his own feet once again," he added.

Tags: kurdish healer, donald trump, us president donald trump, mala ali kalak
Location: Iraq, Irbil, Irbil

Nation Gallery

11 people were killed and at least 30 others injured after a private bus heading to Bhubaneswar from Hyderabad fell into a river near Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh early morning on Tuesday. (Photo: Deccan Chronicle)

11 dead, at least 30 injured after private bus falls into river in Andhra Pradesh
Thick smoke enveloped Bellandur lake after a fire broke out when garbage strewn around it was set ablaze.

Sky of smoke: Bengaluru's Bellandur lake catches fire again!
The White House on Friday welcomed the Premier of Japan Shinzo Abe and his wife who are on an official state visit.

Donald Trump and Japan's Shinzo Abe share high-five on Florida golf course
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget for 2017-18 in Parliament at 11 am on Wednesday, during the Budget Session.

Union Budget 2017: Arun Jaitley paints a positive picture
India is celebrating its 68th Republic Day on Thursday. The day is marked by a grand parade in the national capital, New Delhi.

In Pictures: India celebrates 68th Republic Day
Thousands of youngsters who were on their way to RK beach in Visakhapatnam to take part in a silent protest demanding Special Category Status (SCS) for Andhra Pradesh were detained at various places in the city on Thursday.

Thousands detained ahead of Vizag 'beach protest'
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

When Abhinav Mukund was out 'twice' in the second innings

There was some confusion as to how Abhinav Mukund got out in the second innings of the first Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Angry Parvez Rasool mulling state switch from Jammu and Kashmir

Parvez Rasool (batting), the first cricketer from Jammu and Kashmir to play for senior national team and state's only representative in the cash-rich IPL, is hurt that cricketers from the region don't even get basic facilities for top level cricket. (Photo: PTI)
 

'Kohni maar': Akshay and Taapsee teach women how to 'act' in self-defence!

Screengrab from the video.
 

Three new species of microbes growing on mobile phones discovered

(Representational image)
 

Galaxy S8 to hit shelves on April 28, not April 21: report

Galaxy S8 concept image (Image: YouTube)
 

LIVE| India vs Australia, 2nd Test Day 4: Australia 2 down in chase of 188

Ishant Sharma has given India their first breakthrough as India look to defend a 187-run total in the second Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq says removal from US travel ban ‘positive message’

Men at a cafe in Baghdad watch the news on Iraq being removed from the US travel ban. (Photo: AP)

ISIS imposes 'Afghan dresscode' for men in Syria's Raqa: monitor, activists

The Observatory also said civilians and the families of IS families were attempting to flee into Raqa province from neighbouring Aleppo (Photo: Representational Image)

Syrian fighters cut main road linking IS-held areas

SDF said in a statement that its fighters captured seven area villages, enabling them to blockade the road. (Photo: AP/Representational)

Kerala man wins over Rs 12 crores in life-changing lottery in UAE

Sreeraj Krishnan Kopparembil, from Kerala, has won a whopping Dirham 7 million (approx. Rs 12,71,70,000) in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw announced yesterday. (Photo: Facebook)

Police to question Netanyahu in ongoing corrutpion probes: Israel media

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham