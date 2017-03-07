'Can cure ‘possessed’ Trump by beating soles of his feet,' claims Kurdish healer

Terming US President Donald Trump as 'possessed', a Kurdish healer has claimed that he can cure the 70-year-old with his special powers and knowledge that he derived from God. (Photo: AFP)

Irbil: Terming US President Donald Trump as 'possessed', a Kurdish healer has claimed he can cure the 70-year-old with his special powers and knowledge that he derived from God.

Hailing from a small town on the outskirts of Irbil, the healer identified as Mala Ali Kalak, said that he has treated people with various diseases including HIV AIDS and cancer.

In an interview to Kurdish media network, Rudaw, Kalak said that Trump has lost his mind and needs help. "He has lost his mind and oversteps his boundaries all the time. He needs help. Unless he is cured he will continue to act like he does now," Kalak said.

Speaking more on Trump, Kalak said, "He will either go insane or be killed. He has become a creature that attacks everyone."

Apart from other government officials, Kalak also boasts of healing former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani who suffered a brain stroke in the year 2012.

"I am still keeping my promise to treat him and because of this the PUK leadership has split into two. Some of them wanted me to treat him and the rest didn’t. They wanted me to go see mam Jalal but I don’t do such a thing. The patient must come to me," Kalak said.

"He still can’t speak and his memory is gone, but if they bring him to me I will still go ahead and cure him for the sake of God. He has done great service and I want to pay him back. I assure you all that if he uses my prescriptions for just five months he will walk on his own feet once again," he added.