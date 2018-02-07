Bengaluru man hits jackpot, wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw

Commenting on his win, Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won a $1 million."

Dubai: An Indian man on Tuesday won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free Millennium draw, joining the long list of Indian nationals who have turned millionaires through the raffle.

To date, there are 124 Indian nationals who have won a $1 million each in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion since its inception in 1999.

Bengaluru-based Toms Arackal Mani joined the long list of Dubai Duty Free dollar millionaires when his ticket number 2190 in Series 263 was drawn at Concourse D of Dubai International Airport, the Khaleej Times reported Mani, a 38-year old executive who works for an international card company, purchased his ticket during the retailer's 34th anniversary in December last year.

Commenting on his win, Mani said: "I am lost for words and I still can't believe that I won a $1 million. Thank you Dubai Duty Free for the greatest news of my life." Dubai Duty Free also conducted a Finest Surprise draw and announced two winners for this popular promotion.

Patrick Anderson, an American national from Missouri won a Porsche 911 Carrera Coupe (White) in Series 1677 with ticket number 0673.

While Krikor Kozanlian, a Belgian national from Antwerp, won a BMW R Nine T Scrambler motorbike (Monolith Metallic Matt) in Series 327 - ticket 0336. Kozanlian, a manager at Arslanian Group, who celebrated his 39th birthday on February 5, said, "This is such a wonderful surprise, and I just couldn't wait to collect my unexpected birthday gift from Dubai Duty Free."