Raped by 12 ISIS terrorists before escape, Yazidi sex slave tells her story

Baghdad: Nadia Murad, one of the thousands of girls captured as sex slave by the terror group Islamic State, was raped by 12 men before she could escape the bounds of slavery.

On August 2014, 19-year-old Nadia was captured when the Iraqi area of Sinjar fell to the jihadists, and she could not manage to escape the nightmare, until 3 months of her capture, Daily Mail reported.

Since fleeing to Germany, one of the havens for escapees of the war-torn region, she has been travelling the world raising awareness about the plight of the minority Yazidi women, who are generally enslaved by the Islamic State.

"We didn't feel valued as humans in their hands. They enslaved more than 6,500 females they took them to different places," she told STV News during her visit to Scotland, where she met the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, she said, the captured Yazidis were given the option to either convert to Islam, becomes sex slaves or die.

Girls as young as 9 years of age, and young women were taken as slaves. While Nadia was taken as slave along with two of her sisters, her mother was executed since she was considered "too old".

She also said, "In general world leaders are supposed to know there are many people who need protection.

"This is something real and this is happening for more than 3500 females - they are being subjected to more than what I have been subjected to."

"Donald Trump should know religious minorities are persecuted everywhere. He should not close his borders to those who need help."