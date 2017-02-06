World, Middle East

Raped by 12 ISIS terrorists before escape, Yazidi sex slave tells her story

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 6, 2017, 4:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
At UN General Assembly, she said, the captured Yazidis were given the option to either convert to Islam, becomes sex slaves or die.
Nadia Murad (left) in conversation with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. (Photo: Twitter | @NadiaMuradBasee)
 Nadia Murad (left) in conversation with First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon. (Photo: Twitter | @NadiaMuradBasee)

Baghdad: Nadia Murad, one of the thousands of girls captured as sex slave by the terror group Islamic State, was raped by 12 men before she could escape the bounds of slavery.

On August 2014, 19-year-old Nadia was captured when the Iraqi area of Sinjar fell to the jihadists, and she could not manage to escape the nightmare, until 3 months of her capture, Daily Mail reported.

Since fleeing to Germany, one of the havens for escapees of the war-torn region, she has been travelling the world raising awareness about the plight of the minority Yazidi women, who are generally enslaved by the Islamic State.

"We didn't feel valued as humans in their hands. They enslaved more than 6,500 females they took them to different places," she told STV News during her visit to Scotland, where she met the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, she said, the captured Yazidis were given the option to either convert to Islam, becomes sex slaves or die.

Girls as young as 9 years of age, and young women were taken as slaves. While Nadia was taken as slave along with two of her sisters, her mother was executed since she was considered "too old".

She also said, "In general world leaders are supposed to know there are many people who need protection.

"This is something real and this is happening for more than 3500 females - they are being subjected to more than what I have been subjected to."

"Donald Trump should know religious minorities are persecuted everywhere. He should not close his borders to those who need help."

Tags: islamic state, yazidi, sex slave, united nations
Location: Iraq, Baghdad

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

As Sasikala prepares to take the reins, #TNSaysNoToSasi, #RIPTN trend on Twitter

AIADMK Legislature party leader V. K. Sasikala (Photo: File)
 

Beware! You could be dating a scammer online

Behind the guise of that sweet-sounding woman may actually be a man — a beardy cybercriminal who only wanted to get your phone number to scam you. (All images are for representational use only - Credits/Pixabay)
 

Here's why women are increasingly taking to alcohol before having sex

For many women it's a sex tonic (Photo: Pixabay)
 

R Ashwin clarifies his tweet over Tamil Nadu government

Ashwin later clarified that the tweet had nothing to do with politics, instead it was regarding about a “job creation drive”. (Photo: AFP)
 

Exclusive: Hrithik and Urvashi cosy up hand-in-hand; what's brewing?

Since the picture speaks for itself to a great extent, we leave the rest to your imagination.
 

Virender Sehwag trolls ‘Chinese’ Sourav Ganguly in cryptic tweet

Virender Sehwag trolled Sourav Ganguly in the most peculiar way, calling the former Team India captain 'Chinese'. (Photo: Twitter/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq says ruling against Trump travel ban is move in right direction

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Mosul residents outraged by IS 'hole fee'

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Iran vows ‘roaring missiles’ if security is threatened, defies new US sanctions

In this photo released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban liked by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham