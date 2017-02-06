World, Middle East

Israel takes step toward allowing export of medical marijuana

REUTERS
Published Feb 6, 2017, 7:58 am IST
Updated Feb 6, 2017, 7:59 am IST
In January, Israel moved toward decriminalizing small-scale personal use of marijuana and authorities are supportive of research.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Jerusalem: An Israeli government committee gave an initial nod on Sunday for the export of medical marijuana in what could be a windfall for companies in Israel, widely regarded as a leader in research in the field.

A government statement announcing the vote said it could take months for the legislation to make its way through parliament.

In the United States, 28 states have legalized marijuana for medical use and since 2012, Colorado, Alaska, California, Maine, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, DC have also approved marijuana for recreational use. The market there, by some estimates, will reach $50 billion over the next decade.

Israel is widely regarded as one of the world leaders in medical marijuana research, even though the local market is small. Only 23,000 people have Health Ministry permits to purchase medical cannabis from nine licensed suppliers, creating a market of $15 million to $20 million at most.

Saul Kaye, CEO of iCAN, a private cannabis research hub in Israel, said there are about 50 Israeli medical marijuana companies active in many aspects of the industry, from agriculture to delivery devices, such as inhalers.

Kaye estimated that international investments in Israeli companies reached about $100 million in 2016.

In January, Israel moved toward decriminalizing small-scale personal use of marijuana and authorities are supportive of research. Israeli Health Minister Yakov Litzman supports medical cannabis usage and has introduced steps to ease its prescription and sale.

Israeli growers work together with scientific institutions in clinical trials and development of strains that treat a variety of illnesses and disorders.

Tags: medical marijuana, cannabis, export, recreational usage
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem

Lifestyle Gallery

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
Couple Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives across 52 countries for charity
The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

Works by modern, contemporary artists on display at India Art fair
The La Candelaria festival celebrates the appearance of the Lady at Candelaria in Tenerife with dances and food. (Photo: AP)

Candelaria cultural festival in Peru
A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

These food-inspired handbags will make your mouth water
In one of the most ancient carnivals in Europe, dating from before the Roman empire, companies of Joaldunak (cowbells) made up of residents of two towns, Ituren and Zubieta, parade the streets (Photo: AP)

Colourful images from one of Europe's most ancient carnivals in Spain
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag compete against each other on Twitter

Former India openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag met-up in Dehli, stirring-up the social media. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Rajasthan: Not wanting to skip marathon, man ties the knot at finish line

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Qatar Airways launches world's longest flight

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 

Gujarat: Congress workers garland Suresh Prabhu with black cloth, offer him lollipop

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bikaner college wary of boys getting girls' numbers, makes separate WhatsApp groups

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

World's oldest emoji discovered in a Slovakian legal document

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq says ruling against Trump travel ban is move in right direction

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: AP)

Mosul residents outraged by IS 'hole fee'

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Iran vows ‘roaring missiles’ if security is threatened, defies new US sanctions

In this photo released by the semi-official Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), a long-range S-200 missile is fired in a military drill in the port city of Bushehr, Iran. (Photo: AP)

Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kuwait denies it imposed travel ban liked by Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham