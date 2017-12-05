search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Mohammed Shami got rid of Sadeera Samarawickrama early on. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL 3rd Test Day 4: Pressure on Lanka as Karunaratne, Lakmal depart
 
World, Middle East

UAE, Saudi Arabia form new group separate from GCC amid dispute with Qatar

AP
Published Dec 5, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Updated Dec 5, 2017, 4:26 pm IST
Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the new partnership.
The development puts pressure the GCC, a group of American-allied Gulf Arab nations formed in part in 1981 as a counterbalance to Shiite power Iran. (Photo: AP)
 The development puts pressure the GCC, a group of American-allied Gulf Arab nations formed in part in 1981 as a counterbalance to Shiite power Iran. (Photo: AP)

Kuwait City: The United Arab Emirates Tuesday announced it has formed a new economic and partnership group with Saudi Arabia, separate from the Gulf Cooperation Council, a move that could undermine the council amid a diplomatic crisis with member state Qatar.

The Emirati Foreign Ministry announcement, just hours ahead of a GCC meeting in Kuwait, said the new "joint cooperation committee" was approved by the UAE's ruler and President, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nayhan.

 

Saudi Arabia did not immediately report on the new partnership.

It wasn't immediately clear how the development could affect the six-member GCC meeting, which is expected to focus on the Qatar issue. Half of the GCC members are boycotting Doha in a dispute that's cleaved the Arabian Peninsula.

The Emirati ministry said the new "committee is assigned to cooperate and coordinate between the UAE and Saudi Arabia in all military, political, economic, trade and cultural fields, as well as others, in the interest of the two countries."

The UAE and Saudi Arabia have cultivated even-closer ties in recent years. Emirati troops are deeply involved in the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince, Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nayhan, also is believed to have a closer relationship with Saudi Arabia's young Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Emirati announcement did not say whether any other Gulf Arab countries would be invited to join the new group but the development puts pressure on the GCC, a group of American-allied Gulf Arab nations formed in part in 1981 as a counterbalance to Shiite power Iran.

The United States and its European allies all have told the council's members that the region remains stronger with them working together as a whole, while the countries themselves still appear divided over their future.

The fact the GCC meeting in Kuwait was to take place at all is a bit of a surprise, given the unusually sharp criticism among the typically clubby members of the GCC pointed at Doha.

"This is the most important annual summit the GCC has held for more than two decades," said Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a research fellow at the James A. Baker III Institute for Public Policy at Rice University. "The GCC needs to illustrate its relevance after having been bypassed at every stage of the Qatar crisis."

The dispute began in June, following what Qatar described as a hack of its state-run news agency that saw incendiary comments attributed to its ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Soon after, GCC members Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates closed off their airspace and seaports to Qatar, as well as the small peninsular nation's sole land border with Saudi Arabia.

The boycott initially reeled Doha, though it soon replaced food products with those flown in from Turkey and Iran.

However, Qatar's foreign reserves have dropped by some USD 10 billion, a fifth of their value, since the dispute began.

Those reserves are crucial in supporting the nation's riyal, which is pegged to the US dollar, as well as funding the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup that Doha will host.

For boycotting nations, they allege Qatar funds extremist groups and has too-cozy ties to Iran.

Qatar has long denied funding extremists but it restored full diplomatic ties with Iran during the crisis.

Doha shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran that gives its citizens the highest per-capita income in the world.

A similar dispute involving Qatar erupted in 2014. But this time positions have hardened against Qatar, whose support for Islamist opposition groups has angered the Arab nations now boycotting it.

The UAE in particular views Islamists as a threat to hereditary rule in its federation of seven sheikhdoms. Egypt, angered by Qatar's support for the Muslim Brotherhood and the nation's deposed President Mohammed Morsi, is also boycotting Doha.

The US, which has some 10,000 troops stationed at Qatar's sprawling al-Udeid Air Base as part of its campaign against the Islamic State group and the war in Afghanistan, also has sought to end the crisis.

Its military has halted some regional exercises to put pressure on the GCC to resolve the crisis. However, President Donald Trump in the meantime made comments seemingly supporting the Arab nations' efforts at isolating Qatar, complicating those efforts.

A Trump-prompted call in September between Qatar's Sheikh Tamim and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that offered a chance at negotiations also broke down in mutual recriminations.

Kuwait's 88-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has tried to mediate the dispute, so far without success. However, Kuwait appeared in recent days to secure promises from the GCC to attend its annual high-level summit.

Tags: sheikh tamim bin hamad al thani, donald trump, mohammed bin salman, sheikh sabah al ahmad al sabah, gcc
Location: Kuwait, al-Asima, Kuwait




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Intense vortex looms over Italian city before ravaging it

The footage shows the waterspout just beginning to form over the sea before it ravaged the city. (Photo: Instagram/Rudi G.)
 

Rajinikanth’s 2.0 faces trouble with Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun films' producers

Rajinikanth in 2.0, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun
 

IND vs SL: Masked Sri Lankans on field as smog drama returns to Feroz Shah Kotla

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side was once again seen wearing masks on Day four of the ongoing Test match at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Pak: Social activist goes 'missing' following discussion on extremism

Mahmood is associated with Low-Key Lokai that brings people together for dialogues and debates on issues critical for building a peaceful society. (Photo: ANI)
 

Indian Premier League side opposes RR, Chennai Super Kings' player retention plans

One certain franchise is doing all they can to ensure that RR and CSK are not given the right to retain the players they lost during their suspension period. (Photo: BCCI)
 

India chief selector MSK Prasad makes a big statement on out-of-favour Yuvraj Singh

“With Yuvraj Singh, there were also the fitness issues,” said chairman of selectors MSK Prasad after picking Indian squad for three-match Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka. (Photo: AP / PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Iraq: Human Right Watch condemns mass trials of ISIS suspects

Human Rights Watch identified 7,374 cases of suspects charged under this law since 2014, of which 92 have been executed.(Photo: File/ Representational)

Built by India, Iran's Chabahar port poses challenge to Pak's Gwadar

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani poses during the inauguration a newly built extension of the Chabahar Port, near the Pakistani border, in southeastern Iran on Sunday. (Photo: AP)

Tens of thousands walk protest march in Israel against 'govt corruption'

Israelis take part in a demonstration under the name

Saudi Arabia prince freed in $1bn deal after corruption probe

Prince Miteb bin Abdullah

Russian strikes kill 53 civilians

The Observatory relies on a network of sources inside Syria, and says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used. (Photo: Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham