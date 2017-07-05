World, Middle East

After Etihad, US lifts laptop ban from Emirates and Turkish Airlines

AFP
Published Jul 5, 2017, 4:54 pm IST
Updated Jul 5, 2017, 5:04 pm IST
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday. (Photo:AP)
 The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday. (Photo:AP)

Dubai: Emirates and Turkish Airways said Wednesday they have been exempted from a US ban on laptops in airplane cabins, joining Etihad in satisfying American security concerns that had cut into the long-haul carriers' business.

It remains unclear how the airlines addressed fears that the Islamic State or other groups might smuggle explosives on board in electronic devices. But in Turkey, authorities now use CT scanners to take cross-section images of passengers' electronics just before they board airplanes heading to the US

The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees airplane safety in the United States, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Wednesday.

Emirates' hub at Dubai International Airport has grown into the world's busiest for international traffic, in large part thanks to Emirates' expansion. It was one of 10 airports affected by the ban on cabin electronics put in place by the Trump administration in March.

On Wednesday, Emirates said in a statement that it had worked to "implement heightened security measures and protocols" to satisfy American requirements. It did not elaborate, following a similar precedent set by Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, which American officials cleared on Sunday.

"We would like to express our gratitude to the US and local authorities for their support and thank our customers for their understanding and patience during the last few months when the ban was in place," Emirates said.

In Istanbul, Turkish Airlines tweeted that passengers aboard its US-bound flights should "fasten your seatbelts and enjoy your own electronic devices." A statement from the airline said it had taken over 81,000 electronic devices away from passengers to store them in specially protected baggage during the 102 days the ban was in place.

The US laptop ban, first announced in March as a security measure, now applies to nonstop US-bound flights from seven international airports in Amman, Jordan; Kuwait City; Cairo; Jeddah and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; Casablanca, Morocco; and Doha, Qatar.

In May, US President Donald Trump shared highly classified intelligence with senior Russian officials visiting the White House about the Islamic State group wanting to use laptops to target aircraft.

Qatar Airways, the last of the three major Gulf long-haul carriers on the list, declined to answer questions Wednesday about the ban. That airline already has been blocked from much of its neighbors' airspace over an ongoing dispute with four Arab nations.

Saudi Arabian Airlines has said it hopes to be off the ban list "on or before July 19."

There is a precedent for concern over laptops being used as bombs. Somalia's al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab said it planted a bomb inside a laptop-like device that exploded on a plane leaving Mogadishu in February 2016, killing only the bomber.

However, the security concerns also come amid a wider dispute between Gulf airlines and American carriers, which accuse the Middle East airlines of flooding the market with flights while receiving billions of dollars of unfair government subsidies. The Gulf carriers all vigorously deny that.

The laptop ban, coupled with the Trump administration's travel ban on six predominantly Muslim countries, has hurt Middle Eastern airlines. Emirates, the region's biggest, said it slashed 20 percent of its flights to America in the wake of the restrictions. The airline said Wednesday it now flies 103 flights a week to the US.

Tags: emirates, turkish airways, etihad, islamic state, us laptop ban
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai

 




Related Stories

Washington has promised to lift its March ban affecting the 10 airports when airliners adhere to additional security measures. (Photo: Etihad Airways UK)

US lifts laptop ban for Etihad flights leaving from Abu Dhabi

The decision to lift the ban on US-bound Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi came after the airline implemented enhanced security measures.
03 Jul 2017 9:29 AM
The decision not to impose new restrictions on laptops is a boost to US airlines, which have worried that an expansion of the ban to Europe or other locations could cause significant logistical problems and deter some travel. (Photo: AP/Representational)

US sets enhanced airline security measures to avoid laptop ban

US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that the measures are not the last step to tighten security.
29 Jun 2017 8:11 AM
One major issue that has been under consideration is the potential safety implications of storing large numbers of laptop batteries in the cargo holds of airliners. (Photo: AP/Representational)

US says no laptop ban on board flights from Europe for now

After meetings with airlines and European officials, the DHS has declined to offer a timetable for making a decision.
31 May 2017 8:26 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

China's Xiaomi, Nokia sign patent deal

Nokia has licence deals with leading handset makers Apple and Samsung Electronics, but the agreement with Xiaomi is the Finnish company's first with a Chinese phone maker. (Representational image)
 

One blood, two contrasting fortunes: Jasprit Bumrah's grandad lives in poverty at 84

Blood is thicker than water for Jasprit's grandfather Santok Singh Bumrah. (Photo: AFP/ Screengrab)
 

Umesh Yadav draws ire of fans for posting bizarre picture on Instagram

Umesh Yadav posted a rather bizarre picture on Instagram, of himself holding two massive lobsters upside down. (Photo: Umesh Yadav/ Instagram)
 

Twitterati share their first GST bills as move creates buzz on social media

The move seems to have generated a mixed response (Photo: Twitter)
 

Bixby's English version is taking more time due to lack of big data: report

Apart from it, communication between Samsung’s engineers working at Samsung Research at America in California and the headquarters at Korea has also been cited as the cause of delay.
 

Not able to afford a wedding, MP couple ties the knot before Ambedkar statue

A portrait of Lord Buddha was put up beside Ambedkar's statue (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Modi in Israel: PM gifts two sets of relics from Kerala to Netanyahu

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands at Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo: AP)

I for I: India stands with Israel, says Modi during meet with Prez Rivlin

Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a three-day visit, met Rivlin at his residence. (Photo: Twitter/ MEA India)

Denied a US visa, this all-girl Afghan robotics team to participate via skype

The competition called on participants to build a robot that could complete a variety of engineering tasks focused on access to clean water, and faced a variety of challenges throughout the process. (Photo: Representational/AFP)

Arab nations say they have Qatar's response to their list of 13 demands

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Modi calls for unity against terror; to interact with Indian diaspora in Israel

Modi said his visit celebrates the strength of centuries-old links between the two societies and 'based on these bonds, our partnership has maintained a strong and sustained upswing since the establishment of full relationship, diplomatic relations, 25 years ago.' (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham