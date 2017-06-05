World, Middle East

Emirates’ flights connecting Doha suspended after Saudi-Qatar row

ANI
Published Jun 5, 2017, 6:13 pm IST
Updated Jun 5, 2017, 6:16 pm IST
Emirates said, the last flight from Dubai-Doha will leave at 2:30 am on June 6 while the last flight in the other direction is at 3:50 am.
Representational Image. (Photo: File)
 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Dubai: In the wake of the ongoing diplomatic rift in the Gulf, Dubai-based Airline Emirates is suspending flights to and from Doha beginning Tuesday morning.

In a statement, Emirates said that the last flight from Dubai to Doha will leave at 2:30 am on June 6 while the last flight in the other direction is at 3:50 am.

"As instructed by the UAE government, Emirates will suspend its flights to and from Doha, starting from the morning of June 6, until further notice. Emirates' flights to and from Doha on June 5, will operate as normal," the statement read.

It further said that the travellers bound for Doha, boarding their flight from airports around the Emirates network on June 5, will be advised to make alternative arrangements.

"All customers booked on Emirates' flights to and from Doha will be provided with alternative options, including full refunds on unused tickets and free rebooking to the nearest alternate Emirates destinations. We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers," the statement further read.

This comes after Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain ended diplomatic relations and all land sea and air contacts with fellow Gulf Arab state Qatar over allegations that the latter is encouraging terrorism and extremism.

Riyadh accused Qatar of backing terrorism and extremism, while Bahrain charged Qatar with interfering in its internal affairs, according to a report published by The Guardian.

Saudi Arabia had decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar “proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism," the report said.

Saudi Arabia said the move was necessary to protect the kingdom from what it described as terrorism and extremism.

Bahrain's foreign affairs ministry issued a statement that it would withdraw its diplomatic mission from Doha within 48 hours and that all Qatari diplomats should leave Bahrain within the same period.

The ministry's statement said Qatari citizens needed to leave Bahrain within two weeks and that air and sea traffic between the two countries would be halted. It wasn't immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region's major long-haul carriers.

Tags: qatar airways, emirates, terrorism, extremism
Location: United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)
 

Is Vicky Kaushal trying to hide something related to Ranbir's Dutt biopic?

Vicky Kaushal.
 

Video: Brave man dives into moving car to save driver from having seizure

Dixon-resident Randy Tompkins saw a blue car driving into oncoming traffic and noticed that something was wrong with the driver and immediately jumped into save him. (Photo: Twitter/DixonPolice)
 

Video: Cow born with human head worshipped as incarnation of god in UP

Animal health experts rubbished the superstitious beliefs (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: US Man catches fish with bare hands, makes it look surprisingly easy

Robert directly baits the fish by using smaller fish as their feed and when they come to the surface he grabs them with his bare hands. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Watch: Tiger will remind you of a vintage Hrithik in Munna Michael trailer

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

UAE hotel follows 'office cat policy', hires 8 felines to help staff de-stress

Jannah Hotels and Resorts said that so far the cats have been employed at the hotel's head office located in Abu Dhabi. (Photo: AFP/Representational)

Qatar Airways suspends all flights to Saudi Arabia after Gulf diplomatic crisis

It was not immediately clear if Qatar Airways would also suspend flights to other countries. (Photo: AP)

Saudi Arabia suspends Qatari troops participation in war in Yemen

President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef in Riyadh. (Photo: AP)

Qatar denounces cut with Gulf nations, Egypt; calls move ‘unjustified’

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

Etihad to suspend flights to Qatar amid Gulf diplomatic rift

From the morning of 6 June 2017, Etihad Airways will suspend all flights to and from Doha until further notice. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham