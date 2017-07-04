World, Middle East

LIVE: Modi arrives in Israel for historic 3-day visit, bilateral ties to get boost

ANI
Published Jul 4, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 4, 2017, 6:35 pm IST
People of both countries are expecting the historic visit of Modi will give a fillip to the bilateral ties.
PM Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as 'special' and had said that his visit would 'lead to further cementing' of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism. (Photo: Twitter @PIB_India)
 PM Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as 'special' and had said that his visit would 'lead to further cementing' of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism. (Photo: Twitter @PIB_India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel in the first-ever visit to the country by an Indian Prime Minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi at the Ben Gurion Airport.

People of both the countries are expecting that the historic visit of the prime minister will give a fillip to the bilateral ties.

On the eve of his visit to Israel, Modi on Monday said he will discuss with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost the economic ties.

Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as “special” and had said that his visit would “lead to further cementing” of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism.

Modi was quoted by news agencies as saying that his visit was “based on the deep centuries-old connection between our two people.

He said, “I share the opinion of many of my people, who see Israel as a beacon of technology, as a country that has managed to survive even though the odds were against it.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin and address the CEOs of the two countries as well as the Indian diaspora.

Modi will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum in Jerusalem and also pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died liberating Haifa in 1918.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday), I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's... As the first Indian prime minister to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer," Modi said.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, modi's israel visit, first-ever visit by indian pm, india-israel ties
Location: Israel, Tel Aviv

 




Related Stories

PM Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as 'special' and had said that his visit would 'lead to further cementing' of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism. (Photo: Twitter @PIB_India)

Modi leaves for Israel; bilateral ties to get fillip during historic visit

Modi said he will have 'in-depth talks' with Netanyahu on the full spectrum of partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields.
04 Jul 2017 11:39 AM
Modi's three-day visit beginning on Tuesday - the first ever of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel - is a landmark moment for the Jewish state. (Photo: File)

Indian Jews in Israel prepare to welcome, meet Narendra Modi, say ‘he’s special’

The Prime Minister’s trip is a cause of genuine excitement for the small Jewish Indian community in Israel.
04 Jul 2017 1:35 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

7-year-old Chinese kid with perfect 8 pack abs will give you fitness goals

The child has a ripped physique and was born strong (Photo: YouTube)
 

'CNN' responds to US Prez tweet, says ‘we cover news on frauds…Trump, mainly’

Though not an official response from the channel, a hilarious, satirical video released by Australian comedian Mark Humphries has the ‘personification of CNN’. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Estranged couple Hrithik and Sussanne vacay together with kids, summer trip still on

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan bond big time for their kids Hrehaan and Hridaan in Orlando. (Pic: Instagram/iamsonalibendre))
 

Rumour: Apple’s iPhone 8 to go white

The images showcase a new white and black color variants and the vertical camera setup. (Image: Martin Hajek)
 

ICC Women’s World Cup: Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz meets childhood idol Jhulan Goswami

After the Indo-Pak encounter, Pakistan’s Kainat Imtaz met up with her childhood cricket idol and current women’s cricketer, India’s Jhulan Goswami. (Photo: Instagram / Kainat Imtaz)
 

GST effect: List of cars that are now cheaper in India

Here are the GST rates and slabs for various car segments in India.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Indian Jews in Israel prepare to welcome, meet Narendra Modi, say ‘he’s special’

Modi's three-day visit beginning on Tuesday - the first ever of an Indian Prime Minister to Israel - is a landmark moment for the Jewish state. (Photo: File)

Qatar should sort out its differences with Gulf neighbors: UN

Qatari premier Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani. (Photo: AFP)

LeT, Hamas alike: Ahead of PM's visit, Israel backs India's anti-terror ops

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu (Photo: PTI)

Qatar responds to Arab states’ demands after having deadline extended

Sheikh Mohammed had earlier said the list of demands was 'made to be rejected' and on Monday British lawyers for Qatar denounced the demands as 'an affront to international law'. (Photo: AP)

Talks on terrorism, economic ties on the table, says Modi prior to Israel visit

The prime minister said he will have 'in-depth talks' with Netanyahu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham