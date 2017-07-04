LIVE: Modi arrives in Israel for historic 3-day visit, bilateral ties to get boost

PM Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as 'special' and had said that his visit would 'lead to further cementing' of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism. (Photo: Twitter @PIB_India)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday arrived in Israel in the first-ever visit to the country by an Indian Prime Minister.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed Modi at the Ben Gurion Airport.

People of both the countries are expecting that the historic visit of the prime minister will give a fillip to the bilateral ties.

On the eve of his visit to Israel, Modi on Monday said he will discuss with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu the common challenges like terrorism and ways to boost the economic ties.

Modi had described India’s ties with Israel as “special” and had said that his visit would “lead to further cementing” of bilateral ties and cooperation in key areas, including counter-terrorism.

Modi was quoted by news agencies as saying that his visit was “based on the deep centuries-old connection between our two people.

He said, “I share the opinion of many of my people, who see Israel as a beacon of technology, as a country that has managed to survive even though the odds were against it.”

In Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also meet President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin and address the CEOs of the two countries as well as the Indian diaspora.

Modi will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum in Jerusalem and also pay tribute to Indian soldiers who died liberating Haifa in 1918.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday), I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India's... As the first Indian prime minister to do so, I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer," Modi said.