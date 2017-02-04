Airlines in Iran: No tickets for Iranians holding US visas

Tehran: Foreign airlines have instructed Iranian travel agencies not to sell US-bound flight tickets to Iranians holding US visas after President Donald Trump's executive order banning visas for seven Muslim countries, including Iran.

The move comes even though a US judge on Friday temporarily blocked the ban, siding with two states that urged a nationwide hold on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country. The directive does not include US airlines.

In Tehran, the Kowsar travel agency said, they had been instructed by all foreign airlines not to sell tickets to Iranians with visas to enter the US.

The agency said there was no problem for those who have a permanent resident card or a US passport.