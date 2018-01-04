search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Middle East

Water purification jeep for 'friend' Modi from Israeli PM

PTI
Published Jan 4, 2018, 6:48 pm IST
Updated Jan 4, 2018, 6:48 pm IST
Netanyahu is preparing for his 4 day visit to India and the jeep has left for India and 'would be arriving on time' to be presented.
Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the 'buggy' jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)
 Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the 'buggy' jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July 2017. (Photo: Twitter/@PIB_India)

Jerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present a special gift --- the Gal-Mobile water desalinisation and purification jeep --- to his friend Narendra Modi during his visit to India starting January 14, according to sources in Jerusalem.

Netanyahu and Modi waded into the Mediterranean Sea and rode the "buggy" jeep on the coast during the latter's visit to Israel in July last year.

 

Now Netanyahu is going to gift the same jeep to Modi, informed sources said.

As Netanyahu prepares for his four day visit to India, sources confirmed that the jeep has "indeed" left for India and "would be arriving on time" to be presented by the Israeli Prime Minister to Modi.

The jeep is said to cost around 390,000 shekels (approximately USD 111,000).

Modi and Netanyahu had witnessed the demonstration of sea water purification technology pioneered by Israel at a water desalination unit on the Olga Beach during the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Israel.

"I am thankful to Bibi (Netanyahu) because the vehicle which I saw today, particularly during a natural calamity when people are suffering (shortage of) drinking water...Can provide drinking water," Modi had said after the demonstration.

Gal-Mobile is an independent, integrated water purification vehicle, designed to produce high-quality drinking water.

It can be useful in natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, military use in difficult terrain and rural areas to provide drinkable water.

It can purify up to 20,000 litres per day of sea water and 80,000 litres per day of brackish/muddy or contaminated river water and bring it to WHO standards.

The camaraderie between the two leaders was on full display as they spent some time on the beach and had a long chat standing ankle deep in the waters with waves hitting their feet.

"There's nothing like going to the beach with friends!," the Israeli leader had later tweeted.

The two leaders later drove together in the mobile water desalination unit, which looked like a dune buggy, and sipped desalinated water from wine glasses, raising a toast with others present there.

Tags: narendra modi, benjamin netanyahu, gal-mobile, mobile water desalination unit
Location: Israel, Jerusalem, Jerusalem




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Novel sperm-sorting device could improve IVF success

Traditional sperm-sorting methods used in IVF treatments select sperm that are the fastest swimmers. (Representational Image)
 

Protein rich breakfast can help you lose weight

Revolving your morning meal around whole foods such as lean meats, eggs and legumes could keep you fuller for long and increase fat loss when combined with regular exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Did KKR not retain Gautam Gambhir due to money-matters?

Gautam Gambhir, who has 4132 runs against his name from 148 IPL games, is the fourth highest run-getter in IPL, behind Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: No big surprises as Kohli and Dhoni retained by RCB, CSK

Apart from Virat Kohli, RCB retained AB de Villiers and uncapped Indian player Sarfaraz Khan. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018 player retention: Dhoni reunites with CSK, Kohli and Rohit retained

A maximum of either three retentions or three RTMs can be exercised by teams. (Photo: AFP/PTI)
 

Maharashtra announces first ever Mumbai Shopping Festival 2018

In lieu of the recent notification by Maharashtra Government where shops and establishments can now stay open 24X7, the Ministry of Tourism and MTDC will set up Mumbai’s first ever Night Bazaar Flea Market which will be functional till 4am on weekends. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

‘Jerusalem not for sale,’ quips Palestinian Prez after Trump’s aid cut threat

Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas's office said Wednesday Jerusalem is 'not for sale' after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut annual aid of more than USD 300 million (Photo: File)

‘Enemies’ are using money, weapons to fuel protests in Iran: Ayatollah Khameini

‘The enemies have united and are using all their means, money, weapons, policies and security services to create problems for the Islamic regime,’ the supreme leader, Khameini said. (Photo: File)

Iran responds to 3rd of protests with media blackout, ‘pay the price’ warnings

The protests began in Mashhad against high living costs and the struggling economy before spreading quickly to other areas and turning against the Islamic regime as a whole. (Photo: AP)

Gunmen open fire outside Egypt church, kill 10, injure 8

The attack comes days before the Coptic celebration of the new year and orthodox Christmas Day on January 7. (Photo: Representational/File)

Palestinians' reaction on Trump Jerusalem declaration ‘anti-Semitic’: US envoy

Donald Trump’s Jerusalem declaration sparked protests across the Palestinian territories, and Palestinian leaders said Washington could no longer serve as a Mideast peace broker. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham