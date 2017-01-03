World, Middle East

Turkish media run 'selfie' video of alleged nightclub gunman

AP
Published Jan 3, 2017, 1:27 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2017, 2:10 pm IST
The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn't been identified.
The video broadcast on Turkish television on Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. (Photo: AP)
 The video broadcast on Turkish television on Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. (Photo: AP)

Istanbul: Turkish media have run a "selfie video" of a man they say is the gunman who killed 39 people at an Istanbul nightclub.

The video broadcast on Turkish television on Tuesday shows the alleged gunman filming himself at Taksim square. It wasn't immediately clear if it was filmed before or after the New Year's massacre at the Reina nightclub.

The Islamic State group claimed the attack. The gunman, who is still at large, hasn't been identified.

Several media reports said the man was believed to be from a Central Asian nation. Haber Turk newspaper said the man is thought to be a member of China's Muslim Uighur minority. It said he arrived in the Turkish city of Konya with his wife and two children. His family was detained, it said.

Tags: istanbul nightclub attack, turkey nightclub attack, turkish media

Entertainment Gallery

Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Varun, Abhi-Ash, Shraddha, other stars step out in style
Numerous celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: Priyanka, Deepika, other stars keep it casual
Bollywood has often been accused of being nepotistic, but every year a few star kids do commence their envied journey in the most fancied industry in India. Following are the star kids, who are expected to be making their debut in 2017.

Yearender 2016: Star kids to watch out for in 2017
Numerous celebrities were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif-Kareena step out for lunch, Hrithik returns from holiday
Bollywood stars were seen around Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Sanjay, Sooraj, Imtiaz, other stars spotted in Mumbai
Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao celebrated their wedding anniversary in Panchgani. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir and Kiran celebrate anniversary with family, friends in Panchgani
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SRK's daughter Suhana parties with Ahaan Pandey and other star kids

The party was held at a suburb hotspot in Mumbai.
 

BCCI lost face internationally, says Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar is happy that players can now be part of decision-making in the state elections. (Photo: PTI)
 

CWG gold medallist Krishna Poonia chases down eve teaser, saves 2 girls

Krishna Poonia had clinched a gold medal for India at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. (Photo: PTI)
 

Syrian actor turned refugee makes name in Hollywood

Jay originally Jihad Abdo had to flee to Minneapolis after he did not support Assad in Syria. (Photo: AFP)
 

Finally official? Sonam still on holiday mode with rumoured beau Anand post X-mas

Anand had also joined the Kapoors' bash in London to celebrate Anil's 60th birthday.
 

Facebook algorithm goes crazy, censors nude statue

Neptune statue that statue stands in the Piazza del Nettuno in the Italian city of Bologna.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

ISIS claims Turkey carnage

Relatives of one of the victims of the Istanbul nightclub attack. (Photo: AP)

Baghdad suicide car bomb blast kills 32: police

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Gunmen kill police officer, free inmates at Bahrain prison

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Iraq forces retake 60 percent of east Mosul: Commander

Iraqi soldiers fire a shell from a tank in the Iraqi village of Ali Rash toward Mosul in the fight against Islamic State militants. (Photo: AP)

Iran official calls for sterilisation of female sex workers

He later apologised and said the women should be given consultation for sterilisation
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham