 LIVE !  :  Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques are upping the ante. (Photo: BCCI) Live| DD vs SRH: Yuvraj Singh powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 185-3
 
World, Middle East

Open discussion on all accession chapters or goodbye: Turkey warns EU

AFP
Published May 2, 2017, 8:15 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 8:28 pm IST
The ‘chapters’ are the policy areas that are being addressed in the long-running membership talks.
The latest chapter was opened in June 2016 on financial and budgetary provisions while one chapter (science and research) has been provisionally closed. (Photo: AP)
 The latest chapter was opened in June 2016 on financial and budgetary provisions while one chapter (science and research) has been provisionally closed. (Photo: AP)

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday warned the European Union that Ankara will walk away from its long-running membership process if new accession chapters are not opened.

"There is no option other than opening chapters that you have not opened until now. If you open, then great. If you don't open, then goodbye," Erdogan said after rejoining Turkey's ruling party in Ankara.

"Turkey is not their (the EU's) doorman," he added. The "chapters" are the policy areas that are being addressed in the long-running membership talks.

"First you have to handle these chapters and fulfil your promises. Then we will sit at the table and talk. Otherwise, we have nothing left to discuss with you," Erdogan said.

Sixteen chapters have been opened out of a total of 35 since accession talks began in October 2005, although Turkey's bid to be a part of the bloc dates back to the 1960s.

The latest chapter was opened in June 2016 on financial and budgetary provisions while one chapter (science and research) has been provisionally closed.

Relations between Turkey and the EU strained further earlier this year after Turkish ministers were blocked from rallying for 'Yes' vote in the April 16 referendum on expanding Erdogan's powers.

The Turkish head of state has often railed against European leaders and threatened to hold a Brexit-like referendum on Turkey's membership talks.

EU President Donald Tusk and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker want to meet with Erdogan when he travels to Brussels for a NATO summit on May 25.

Tags: recep tayyip erdogan, european union, accession chapters
Location: Turkey, Ankara, Ankara

Related Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AFP)

EU foreign ministers seek way out of stalemate with Turkey

They will meet their Turkish counterpart in Malta, for the first high-level meeting since the divisive referendum in Turkey.
28 Apr 2017 4:31 PM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Photo: AFP)

Turkey president Erdogan accuses EU of launching anti-Islam 'crusade'

Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech, "Where is freedom of religion?"
16 Mar 2017 8:36 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
Shahid Kapoor took his daughter Misha for lunch, while Salman Khan's newphew Ahil watched 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and other stars were also snapped in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid takes Misha for lunch, Ahil watches Baahubali, other stars snapped
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on the television show 'Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ahsaas Ki' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu on TV show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
 

Here's how ATM printouts and lottery tickets cause erectile dysfunction

The paper affects hormonal balance in the body (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Middle East

Blind Indian immigrant features at Israel's I-Day celebrations

Israel celebrated its 69th Independence Day on Monday (Photo: AFP)

German chancellor Merkel offers diplomatic support for Yemen during UAE visit

Merkel said Berlin is offering diplomatic support aimed at resolving the Yemen conflict and has been in contact with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about its proposal. (Photo: AP)

May Day protestors in Turkey brave tear gas, rubber pellets; 200 detained

Protests for May Day, the international workers' holiday, are an annual occurrence in Turkey and have in the past been characterised by widespread police actions against demonstrators. (Photo: AP)

German chancellor Merkel ignores Saudi Arabia dress code, goes bareheaded

Merkel told journalists that she had pressed the Saudis on women's rights, the war in Yemen and other sensitive issues. (Photo: AP)

Syrian Democratic Forces take over 80 per cent of ISIS-controlled Tabqa: monitor

At dawn, IS fighters withdrew from the western-most district towards the other two quarters, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham