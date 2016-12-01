World, Middle East

Mosul's skeleton children: Kids starve to death in ISIS battleground

Although she managed to escape from the clutches of ISIS and arrive at the refugee camp, she had to struggle with food scarcity everyday.
Tthe children can be seen lying on a mattress with their skin wrapped around their bones, knee joints protruding and their ribs clearly visible. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
Mosul: At a time when civilians in Mosul are facing severe lack of food, water and electricity, a mother described the horror of watching her two young sons starving to death.

In an interview to BBC, a woman who arrived at Hasansham refugee camp with her two malnourished children, said that her sons were 'dead already'. "It's so difficult for me, for my husband, for them. I can see that they are dead already. I cannot believe that they are alive, " she said.

In the video footage captured by BBC, the children can be seen lying on a mattress with their skin wrapped around their bones, knee joints protruding and their ribs clearly visible.

The woman also said that she had pleaded to ISIS militants to let her take her children out of the city, but was prevented from doing so. Later when Iraqi troops advanced Mosul and took charge of the city, she fled the region with her husband and children.

Although she managed to escape from the clutches of ISIS and arrive at the refugee camp, she had to struggle with food scarcity everyday. "I've been here for four days and we have no food, we have not received clothes, as you can see they're wearing girl's dresses," she said.

United Nations' Hasansham refugee camp is currently home to 10,860 displaced Iraqis.

