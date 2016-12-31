World, Europe

48 Iraqis discovered in truck carrying chocolate in Romania

Published Dec 31, 2016
Updated Dec 31, 2016, 6:58 pm IST
Border police said they discovered 22 men, 9 women and 17 minors including a young infant after checks on the truck.
 Bulgarian police are questioning the driver and the migrants. (Photo: Representational Image)

Bucharest: Romanian border guards have discovered 48 Iraqi citizens hidden away in a truck that officially was transporting boxes of chocolate.

Border police at the Danube port of Giurgiu on the Romanian-Bulgarian border said they discovered 22 men, 9 women and 17 minors including a young infant on Thursday evening after checks on the truck revealed a high level of carbon dioxide, a gas that humans exhale.

A statement from Romania's border police on Saturday said the truck was driven by a Bulgarian man. Papers showed it was transporting boxes of Bulgarian chocolate to Hungary.

Migrants told police they wanted to reach Hungary. The driver said he was unaware of the people in the back of his truck. Bulgarian police are questioning the driver and the migrants.

Tags: iraq migrants, migrants

