Modi meets Prez Mariano Rajoy in Spain, calls for fight against terror

PTI
Published May 31, 2017, 1:28 pm IST
Updated May 31, 2017, 1:30 pm IST
External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a 'fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship'.
Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy, left waves as he shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)
 Spanish Premier Mariano Rajoy, left waves as he shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid, Spain. (Photo: AP)

Madrid: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Spain's President Mariano Rajoy in Madrid and underlined the need for boosting bilateral cooperation in fighting terrorism that has affected both the countries.

Modi met Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace, the official residence of the president and the king of Spain this morning in the first engagement during his stay in the country today.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Gopal Baglay termed the meeting a "fresh impetus to a multifarious relationship".

Modi, in a private convesation with Rajoy, called for strengthening bilateral cooperation to fight terrorism as "both our countries" have faced the security challenge.

