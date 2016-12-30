World, Europe

Won't expel US diplomats, Moscow reserves the right to retaliate: Putin

AFP
Published Dec 30, 2016, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 30, 2016, 6:42 pm IST
US on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats over alleged election interference.
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)
 Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow would not expel any US diplomats, a surprise decision after Washington turfed out Russian diplomats over alleged interference in the US election.

"We will not create problems for American diplomats. We will not expel anyone," Putin said in a statement released by the Kremlin, also inviting children of US diplomats to a holiday party in the Kremlin.

Indicating that the ball was in the court of the next US administration, Putin said however that Moscow reserved the right to retaliate after Washington's decision to expel 35 diplomats, who have 72 hours to leave the country.

"According to international practice, Russia has all the grounds for a comparable response," Putin announced, following a statement by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov which suggested a tit-for-tat response was in the works.

"Reserving the right to retaliatory measures, we will be planning our next steps in restoring US-Russian relations based on the policies pursued by the administration of president Donald Trump," Putin added.

"Russian diplomats returning to the motherland will spend their holidays with friends and family, at home," Putin said, extending an invitation to "all children of US diplomats accredited in Russia to the New Year's and Christmas party in the Kremlin."

Tags: vladimir putin, us diplomats, russia hacking, sanctions

Lifestyle Gallery

With the most number of hugs in a minute and the highest dunk of a biscuit in tea by a bungee jumper, 2016 was a year of bizarre and innovative efforts making it into record books (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)

Yearender 2016: Weirdest world records
The year 2016 has been an eventful one. Here are some truly bizarre discoveries and inventions that managed to grab the attention of people across the globe and made the world a more interesting place.

Yearender 2016: Weirdest discoveries and inventions that went viral
While everything that glitters made a come back in 2016, trends like hidden rainbow hair and hologhraphic lip gloss ruled as social media became a platform for spreading the word (Photo: Instagram)

Yearender 2016: Hottest beauty trends this year
The Melanin Goddess dazzled the world of fashion this year while Indian acid attack survivor Reshma Qureshi gave hope with her appearance at NY Fashion Week, a year when people made news on the fashion circuit for good initiatives as well as the wrong reasons (Photo: AFP/Instagram/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Making news on the ramp
While security arrangements in Europe were in place for Christmas, people across the Middle East, Pakistan and India celebrated Christmas with jubilation (Photo: AP)

Yearender 2016: Silent Night, Holy Night
2016 saw a variety of people take the internet by storm like the man who sat through a typhoon, Donald Trump, Van Gaal and the badass haw kept us busy. (Photo: Twitter/Facebook)

Yearender 2016: Best photoshop battles of the year
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This woman has become the first Indian to drive to coldest inhabited region

She took to adventure when she was 11 and had gone for a Himalayan hike in Bhutan (Photo: Facebook)
 

Virender Sehwag strikes again in his birthday wishes for Joe Root

Virender Sehwag wished England cricketer Joe Root in a funniest manner on his birthday. (Photo: AFP / AP)
 

Culinary trends that gave you a foodgasm in 2016

Desserts transformed traditional choux pastry into eclairs and profiteroles.
 

6 South Indian films that turned out to be game-changers in 2016

Three of the films starred Mollywood superstar Mohanlal in the lead role.
 

People who tell fortunes by reading butts actually exist

It can also be performed by touching other than just watching (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Researchers working on penis implant that gives erection on being heated

The implant may hit markets in the next five years (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russia's London embassy condemns 'lame' US over sanctions

Russian President Vladimir Putin

A 2016 love story: The Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

Noora Arkavazi, a Kurdish Muslim, and Orthodox Christian Bobi Dodevski quickly fell in love after they met at Macedonian-Serbian border in early March, and celebrated their wedding four months later. (Photo: AFP)

Russia says detains ISIS group planning Moscow attacks

Image for representational purpose only

Germany: Tunisian picked up in Berlin attack probe freed

Anis Amri was shot dead a few hours later outside a different train station in suburban Milan after he opened fire on police who asked him for ID. (Photo: AP)

Swedes charge Syrian asylum seeker with war crime

Representative Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham