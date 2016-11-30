 BREAKING !  :  (Photo: DC) 3 Army officers killed as Cheetah helicopter crashes in West Bengal’s Sukna
 
UK: Teacher sexually abuses 4 teenage girls to 'satisfy his fantasies'; jailed

Published Nov 30, 2016
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 12:16 pm IST
During investigation, police had also recovered 678 indecent images from Simon Ball’s digital devices.
Peterborough: A boarding school teacher in Cambridgeshire, UK, has been jailed four 12 years for sexually abusing for teenage girls in order to “satisfy his fantasies.”

According to a report in Mirror, 42-year-old Simon Ball admitted to sexually abusing one girl when he was director at Kimbolton School near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire. He was also found guilty of sexually abusing three other girls while he was working at Giggleswick School in Settle, North Yorkshire.

During investigation, police had also recovered 678 indecent images from Ball’s digital devices.

"These offences were all about satisfying your fantasies. There was never anything in it for the girls," Peterborough Crown Court Judge Sean Enright told Ball.

Ball had proposed to one of his victims and bought a ring for her. He had even asked her to go on pills after a pregnancy scare.

"It's not like he's moved schools and tried a different method. It's almost the same and it bothers me. I want to find out why he was allowed to commit such a similar crime again. He was my teacher. He was meant to protect me," Kimbolton victim saia.

Judge Enright ordered Ball to never work at a school again. The court has also instructed him to never contact his victims. Ball has been barred from working with girls aged 18 or below.

