UK mom, lover 'sedate 4-yr-old with heroin to have sex without disturbance'

Yorkshire: A woman in the UK allegedly sedated her four-year-old daughter with sedatives like heroin, methadone and ketamine so that she could have sex with her boyfriend without disturbance, leading to the minor’s death.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the mother, Michala Pyke, and her boyfriend John Rytting allegedly gave the sedatives to Poppy Widdison for six months before she died of a heart attack at Rytting’s home in June 2013.

The Hull Crown Court in Yorkshire , England , was told on Tuesday that text messages shared between Pyke and Rytting revealed that they gave “blue smartie” to Widdison so that she could sleep.

"She [Pyke] regarded her own child as a nuisance and interfering with the enjoyment in her own relationship with Mr Rytting,” Prosecutor David Gordon told the court.

The “ blue Smartie”, medical examination of the deceased girl revealed, was blue tablets of sedative diazepam.

"In text messages in the last week of Poppy Widdison's life, Mr Rytting and Miss Pyke are referring to getting some diazepam tablets ready to give to Poppy in order to, we say, to sedate her,” Gordon said.

Widdison was also allegedly physically and emotionally abused by the duo, according to Mirror report.

“It's apparent from the text messages that Miss Pyke viewed Poppy as an inconvenience, who she felt was in the way with regards her relationship with Mr Rytting,” he added.