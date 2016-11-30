World, Europe

British Indians send old notes via friends, relatives flying to India

REUTERS
Published Nov 30, 2016, 8:04 am IST
Updated Nov 30, 2016, 8:05 am IST
President of National Congress of Gujarati Organisations said demonetisation was likely to affect 1 million Indians in Britain.
British Indians are sending their old notes to India through their friends and relatives travelling to India. (Photo: AP)
 British Indians are sending their old notes to India through their friends and relatives travelling to India. (Photo: AP)

London: British Indians are calling for an extension to a deadline which could see some of their cash become worthless by the end of December, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shock decision earlier this month to abolish 500 ($7) and 1,000 ($14) rupee banknotes.

The looming Dec. 30 deadline has rattled many British Indians, who make up 2.5 percent of the population of England and Wales according to a 2011 government census, because the notes can only be exchanged in India.

"I have been getting hundreds and hundreds of calls," said the president of the National Congress Of Gujarati Organisations UK (NCGO), CJ Rabheru.

"They have no clue what the hell is happening," Rabheru said, adding that many of his members are confused by rumours regarding the status of their cash in a move that he said was likely to affect at least 1 million people in Britain.

Although supportive of Modi's effort to fight counterfeiting, Rabheru said many people are scrambling to find flights to India or asking friends and relatives to carry cash for them.

The notes are being abolished in a move to crack down on forgeries and the shadow economy but the withdrawal of denominations that account for 86 percent of the cash in circulation in India have brought India's cash economy to a virtual standstill.

Britain's longest-serving Indian-origin lawmaker Keith Vaz has called on Modi to extend the deadline for foreign nationals until mid-2017.

"The Indian government should be commended on this bold and courageous policy, and I completely understand why they have taken these steps," Vaz was quoted as saying in Indian media.

"However, the rupee recall has inadvertently caused concern and distress to many members of the Indian diaspora community who live abroad who fear they will be unable to exchange their currency by the deadline in December."

Vaz has written to Bank of England Governor Mark Carney asking for a solution to allow British Indians to exchange their bank notes in the UK.

"Why do we have to go to India to exchange our currency? That I don’t understand," said Mahendrasinh Jadeja, vice president of the British Organisation of People of Indian Origin.

Tags: demonestisation, british indians, old notes
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Business Gallery

Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
If you are looking for a car within a budget of Rs 10 lakh, there are several out there. However, if you are willing to wait for some new cars and upgraded variants to the present ones, we have listed 16 such cars that are scheduled to release in 2016. (Source: CarDekho)

16 upcoming cars below Rs 10 lakh
Datsun in India has started out on a rocky footing with the Go and Go+, but now it’s back with its third offering for India, the all new redi-GO. The new redi-GO is an important car for the Japanese manufacturer and we spent two days behind the wheel to find out what it’s really like to drive one. (Source: CarDekho.com)

In pics: The new Datsun redi-GO
Mercedes-Benz recently launched its flagship SUV, the GLS 350 CDI. Essentially a facelift for the current GL-Class, it incorporates a few update along with the nomenclature change. It gets a reworked face that houses all-LED headlamps and a new grille, new alloy wheels and redesigned tail lamps. We expect the GLS to be powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 motor that develops 255PS of power and 620Nm of torque. (Photo: CarDekho.com)

In pics: Mercedes-Benz GLS 350 CDI
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shah Rukh’s film to clash again, this time with Akshay Kumar’s Crack

The posters of the two films.
 

Virat Kohli’s ‘class act’ in Mohali

Virat Kohli displayed his softer side on the ground in Mohali. (Photo: PTI)
 

In pics: Virat Kohli and Co attend Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony

The Indian team attended Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's pre-wedding ceremony on Tuesday, after finishing off the Mohali Test by the fourth day. (Photo: BCCI Twitter)
 

Ranveer finally comments on Ranbir's 'make babies with Deepika' remark!

While on the show, Ranveer kept mum and avoided commenting on Ranbir's remark, the actor recently got vocal while promoting 'Befikre'.
 

Salman 'decides' release date of SRK-Anushka's film, stars banter merrily

SRK also has a Republic Day release in 2017, with Rahul Dholakia's 'Raees'.
 

Arjun miffed over regional newspaper disrespecting his deceased mother

Arjun will soon be seen with his uncle Anil Kapoor, in Anees Bazmee's 'Mubarakan'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK: Racist 'Pakemon' stickers in UK ask to deport Obama, Sadiq Khan

US President Barack Obama and London Mayor Sadiq Khan. (Photos: AP)

Attackers burst into Stockholm mosque, paint swastikas

All of the worshippers had left the mosque at the time of the attack except one, and he was shaken but unharmed, mosque officials told Swedish news agency TT. (Representational image)

Arabic signs face removal threat in Istanbul’s Little Syria

People walk in the Fatih district in Istanbul. (Photo: AP)

Indian-origin man killed in UK after car cruise control malfunction

Kaushal Gandhi was still on the phone with emergency services when his Skoda Octavia crashed into the back of a stationary truck in a lay-by off the M40 highway outside London on February 2. (Representational image)

Boko Haram blocks aid to scores of refugees in Cameroon: UN

A screengrab of Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau from a video released by the Nigerian Islamist group. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham