World, Europe

UK: Hours before his wedding, man drags stranger to park, rapes her; jailed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 30, 2017, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Apr 30, 2017, 4:19 pm IST
McCann had received a life sentence in 2006 for a similar attack on a stranger.
Derry McCann, 28, dragged his victim into the undergrowth in a park in east London on January 13. (Photo: Facebook)
 Derry McCann, 28, dragged his victim into the undergrowth in a park in east London on January 13. (Photo: Facebook)

London: A man was awarded three life sentences for a minimum of nine years on Friday for raping a stranger and humiliating her.

After raping his victim, he took pictures of her, mocked her that he had not filmed her and then fled after stealing her bra and mobile phone, according to a report in the Daily Mirror. The incident took place hours before he got married to his pregnant fiancée.

Derry McCann, 28, dragged his victim into the undergrowth in a park in east London on January 13. Before raping her, he played ‘mind games’ with her and repeatedly asked her if she thought he was going to rape her. He had even demanded cash from her before dragging her away.

On March 2, he pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault by penetration and robbery for the crime he committed on January 13.

At the Snaresbrook Crown Court court, Judge Martyn Zeidman QC, the honorary recorder of Redbridge told McCann that the manner in which the crime was committed was shocking.

“In addition to the physical pain, you set out to degrade and humiliate her in ways that are so cruel and gross that I will not identify them any further”, Zeidman said.

Zeidman said he was astonished that he raped his victim just hours before getting married to his partner.

According to prosecutor Kate Bex QC, McCann carried out "a sustained and systematic attack", and played "mind games in an attempt to control the victim".

The defence, Edmund Vickers QC, said that his client had been diagnosed with a personality disorder, but it was not enough to warrant a hospital order.

McCann had received a life sentence in 2006 for a similar attack on a stranger. He was required to serve a minimum of nine years before he could be released on parole. He was released in December 2015.

Back then, as a teenager, McCann, along with a friend forcibly took his victim to a secluded area of Mile End Park. His friend left after McCann told him that he was going to have fun with her and then kill her.

He raped the victim under the threat that his friend would come back and kill her if she resisted. He went on to tell her that he wanted her to have his baby and that he’d lock her up in his basement where he kept other women.

Tags: derry mccann, sexual assault, rape, robbery
Location: United Kingdom, England, London

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

UK: Indian restaurant fined over smell of 'biryanis' and 'bhajis'

Khushi, which serves Punjabi dishes and was based in the Red Rose pub, was set in a built-up residential area alongside other businesses. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Acid attack survivors learn the art of tattoo making for a better future

The workshop was held in Delhi (Photo: Facebook)
 

Saraswati's writings inspired Ramdev, quit school, fled home to join gurukul

yoga guru Baba Ramdev. (Photo: PTI)
 

Video: All 300 students have ability to write with both hands in MP school

A former soldier started the school (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Terrifying scenes as rhino goes on rampage in streets of Nepal

The locals later can be seen chasing after it (Photo: YouTube)
 

More Samsung trouble: Users complain Galaxy S8s restarting by themselves

(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Cuba: 39 on board killed in passenger plane crash

The aircraft owned by the Cuban airline AeroGaviota came down near the western province of Pinar Del Rio, known as Las Lomas de San Cristobal that is 'difficult to access by land'. (Photo: AP/Representational)

We're sick of him: Russian protesters call for Putin to quit; dozens arrested

People holding letters enter the presidential administration office during a protest in downtown Moscow. (Photo: AP)

Eurosceptic French PM if Marine Le Pen wins

Marine Le Pen

Beer is more effective than paracetamol: Study

The researchers explained: “Findings suggest that alcohol is an effective analgesic that delivers clinically-relevant reductions in ratings of pain intensity

UN: Climate message lost in ‘translation’

Figueres was giving one explanation of why scientists are struggling to get their message across to a sceptical public at a major conference in Vienna this week.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham